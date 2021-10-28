See The Beatles' White Album In Concert at Bay Street Theater With The Moondogs

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts have announced the live performance of The Beatles' White Album by local favorites The Moondogs on Saturday, December 11, at 8 p.m. at Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor. The Moondogs return to Bay Street Theater for the first time since the cancellation of their March 2020 concert, bringing with them the entirety of the The Beatles' legendary 1968 album known as The White Album. Masks and proof of vaccination are required for entry.

Tickets are on sale now for $30, $35 day of, and are available online 24/7 at baystreet.org or by calling the Box Office at 631-725-9500, open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Having been faithfully covering the music of The Beatles for decades, The Moondogs in their current lineup performed their first live concert at Bay Street Theater in 2014, celebrating the 50th anniversary of The Beatles' 1964 arrival in the United States. Since that celebrated performance, their special, limited-edition, two-night shows have grown into a well-anticipated annual event.



In 2017 the band returned to perform Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band, and then again in 2018 to perform the music of George Harrison in celebration of his 75th birthday. Again, in 2019, the band joined Bay Street to perform both Let It Be and Abbey Road. Now, eager fans and Beatles fanatics will have the chance to hear their recreation of the wide-ranging masterpiece known as The White Album.



The Moondogs is made up of keyboardist Fred Gilde, guitarist Mick Hargreaves, keyboardist Dan Koontz, bassist Joe Lauro, guitarist Michael Schiano, guitarist Jeff Levitt, and drummer Howard Silverman. In keeping with the style of The Beatles' legendary harmonies, many of the band members contribute as vocalists.



Bay Street Theater is a fully vaccinated company. The building and theater have been renovated with upgraded air ventilation, and all admission is available via touchless ticketing. All attendees must show proof of vaccination and will be required to wear a mask throughout the entire show. No food or beverage will be allowed in the theater. For full list of COVID-19-related safety procedures and guidelines for in-person events, please visit us online at baystreet.org.



Bay Street Theater is a year-round, not-for-profit professional theater and community cultural center, which endeavors to innovate, educate, and entertain a diverse community through the practice of the performing arts. It serves as a social and cultural gathering place, an educational resource, and a home for a community of artists.