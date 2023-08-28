Sebastián Yatra's 'Vagabundo' Reaches RIAA-Platinum Status in U.S.

Yatra is on the move this summer, a musical vagabond achieving global admiration for his artistry.

Sebastián Yatra's 'Vagabundo' Reaches RIAA-Platinum Status in U.S.

Grammy nominated, 2x Latin Grammys award winning singer-songwriter Sebastián Yatra (@sebastianyatra) is on the move this summer, a musical vagabond achieving global admiration for his artistry.

On CBS Mornings, famed media personality Gayle King presented the multi-talented artist with an RIAA certified Latin Platinum® plaque for his latest smash single, “VAGABUNDO,” which boasts 226 million global streams to date! It’s 2x Platinum® in Spain and holds multiple Gold® certifications across Latin America. 

Also the chart-topper was also nominated for 2 new Billboard Latin Music Awards for Latin Pop Artist of the Year and Latin Pop Song of the Year with “Una Noche Sin Pensar,” his first release of the year which celebrated a #1 Latin Pop Airplay.

If that’s not enough, Yatra participated in the “Stars Of The Open,” where he was invited by his friend Carlos Alcaraz to the US Open. Yatra joined the world #1 player and current Wimbledon title holder on the court for an exhibition charity match last night, benefiting Ukraine relief efforts. It wasn’t easy competition; good thing Rafael Nada trained him for the special night.

This summer, Sebastián has performed sing-alongs to the catchy “VAGABUNDO” “na-na-na-na-na” melody to hundreds of thousands of fans at sold-out international festival crowds and the same energy went into the sold-out concert this past Friday, “Sounds Of The Open Presented By Chase,” during the US Open’s ‘Fan Week’.

As the single continues to dominate the streaming charts, Alcaraz named “VAGABUNDO” as his favorite song of the summer in a recent interview, and it also landed #1 on the official Wimbledon playlist.

The single is a celebration of three major Colombian artists, with his collaborators Manuel Turizo and Beéle. Charting on Spotify in 19 countries and ranking at #117 on Spotify’s Top Global Song Weekly Chart. It trended #4 on Youtube and has accumulated more than 70 million views leading the video to #85 on YouTube’s Global Top Music Videos chart. 

Sebastián Yatra is a multi-platinum, chart-topping and genre-bending singer, songwriter, and bilingual multi-instrumentalist on top of being a passionate tennis fan.

His successful 78-date Dharma World tour followed a year of smashing award-nominated music releases including “Tacones Rojos” from his Grammy nominated and two-time Latin Grammy award winning, multi-platinum album “Dharma”; and “Dos Oruguitas” from Disney's Encanto, alongside performances on prestigious national broadcast stages including the Academy Awards. His music leads with passion, his words evoke emotion and his mellifluous voice melts hearts. 

Photo Credit: Kiara Terrero



