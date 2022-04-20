Sean Paul Unveils Latest Single 'No Fear' Featuring Nicky Jam & Damian 'Jr. Gong' Marley

Multi-award-winning international superstar Sean Paul releases new single "No Fear," featuring legendary artists Nicky Jam and Damian "Jr. Gong" Marley.

The song marks his latest release from his forthcoming eighth full-length album, Scorcha, out May 27 via Island Records. In celebration of Scorcha's release, Sean will host a special performance at The Novo in Los Angeles on May 27th.

In his familiar infectious sound, Sean Paul delivers another anthem. "No Fear" is an uninhibited track about embracing everything life throws at you. With a power-packed verse from Damian Marley and catchy reggaeton chorus from Nicky Jam, it's the perfect track to usher in warm weather and good times!

"No Fear," follows on the heels of smash singles "How We Do It" ft. Pia Mia and "Dynamite" ft. Sia which each caught fire right out of the gate.

Sean also announced 2022 U.S. Scorcha headline tour dates and will hit the road with Pitbull on his 2022 North American Tour. Returning to the stage following two years since touring due to the pandemic, he is eager and excited to reconnect with his fans live and in person. See full tour routing below. Fans can purchase tickets HERE.

Throughout his career, Sean Paul has carved a home for himself while championing dancehall, as being an artist with a unique sound, look and passion. His ability to show the power and unity in music through various collaborations, across many genres has catapulted his career over the years on various charts, awards and with an enormous fanbase.

Effectively Sean has brought that same concept back to his own genre and collaborated with some of his colleagues in reggae and dancehall, highlighting that together we can also make great music. Most recently, Sean earned a GRAMMY nomination for Best Reggae Album for his 7th studio album Live N Livin, which was released in 2021.

Listen to the new single here:

Tour Dates

04/22/22 Boston Massachusetts - House of Blues (Boston)

04/23/22 New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall

04/25/22 Brooklyn New York - Elsewhere

04/26/22 Brooklyn New York - Elsewhere

05/14/22 Las Vegas NV - Lovers & Friends

05/15/22 Las Vegas NV - Lovers & Friends

05/27/22 Los Angeles California - The Novo

05/29/22 Monterey California - Monterey Fairgrounds