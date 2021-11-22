Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Sean Caramore Releases New Single 'Built That Home'

From the vocals to the production, Sean showcases pure talent and proves that he's an artist to watch as he continues his musical journey.

Nov. 22, 2021  

Singer-songwriter Sean Caramore has released the new single "Built That Home," available everywhere now.

The song portrays a husband and wife that constantly fight throughout the kitchen, but at the end of the day, they love each other more than their differences. From the vocals to the production, Sean showcases pure talent and proves that he's an artist to watch as he continues his musical journey.

To be included in his upcoming project, Sean has released previous singles including Home (A Song of Remembrance), Sugarcoat, and Later On, I'll Know.

Sean has been involved with school musicals and community theatre productions since he was a child. Despite being passionate about acting, he was truly in love with music.

You can learn more about Sean Caramore by visiting him on Instagram.


