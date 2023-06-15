ScreaM Records Announces the Release of SUNGYOO's Debut EP 'Blue Lights'

SUNGYOO’s Blue Lights is out now on all digital and streaming platforms.

By: Jun. 15, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Idina Menzel Drops 'MOVE' Music Video Photo 1 Video: Idina Menzel Drops 'MOVE' Music Video
Video: Watch Billy Porter & Luke Evans' Surprise Performance at the Tribeca Film Festival Photo 2 Video: Watch Billy Porter & Luke Evans Sing at Tribeca Film Festival
Cynthia Weil Passes Away; 'On Broadway' Songwriter Featured in BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING Photo 3 Cynthia Weil, Songwriter Featured in BEAUTIFUL, Passes Away at 82
Kylie Minogue to Headline iHeartMedia New York 103.5 KTU's 'KTUphoria 2023' Photo 4 Kylie Minogue to Headline iHeartMedia's 'KTUphoria 2023'

ScreaM Records Announces the Release of SUNGYOO's Debut EP 'Blue Lights'

ScreaM Records--the EDM label from major Korean entertainment group SM Entertainment--announces the release of SUNGYOO’s debut EP Blue Lights.

The Korean EDM artist, whose main genres include house and pop music, previously worked under the name Dream Hackers. He began releasing music under the name SUNGYOO after MINSEO's “#Self_Trip” remix in July 2022. From pop/disco house to tech, SUNGYOO continues to show his musical abilities in various house genres.

SUNGYOO’s Blue Lights is out now on all digital and streaming platforms.

The collection opens with the track “Blue Intro (Sweet Vanilla),” an addictive drum loop and soft brass sound from the introduction captivates the ears. It is an intro track that reflects the sweet and heartbreaking concept of the album.

The title track “Tonight (feat. Thomas Daniel)” is a disco house genre that has been broken down into a danceable track centering around a catchy vocal melody, guitar, and brass, picturing a hot, fun summer night.

“For My Own (feat. J.O.Y)” is a track that highlights the flow of vocals reflecting sentimental love lyrics and a soft guitar melody. Lastly, “It’s Only You” is a disco pop house genre track that highlights the use of a cool, charming female vocal chop that is easy to listen to while drinking beer in a hot summer night lounge.




RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Natural Wonder Beauty Concept Release New Single Photo
Natural Wonder Beauty Concept Release New Single

Natural Wonder Beauty Concept plunges audiences into dreamy, densely layered drum programming and atmosphere, redolent of Seefeel and Boards Of Canada, washed against jungle and oddball ambient landscapes. Each song slows down time and lets audiences experience a lack of structure in an intentional and lucid way. 

2
Zilched Announces New LP Earthly Delights Photo
Zilched Announces New LP 'Earthly Delights'

Detroit’s eclectic-pop singer-songwriter Zilched (Chloe Drallos) returns with the announcement of her new, highly anticipated sophomore album Earthly Delights. Set for release via Young Heavy Souls, the project is a love letter to life and its innermost complexities, exploring the constant significance of love in all its forms.

3
Dexys (fka Dexys Midnight Runners) Share Coming Home Single Photo
Dexys (fka Dexys Midnight Runners) Share 'Coming Home' Single

Dexys (formerly Dexys Midnight Runners) — who are perhaps best known for their Brit Award-winning commercial smash-hit 'Come On Eileen,' which reached number one in 8 countries and became the best-selling single in the UK and US in 1982 — are finally returning in full swing with their first new record of original material in over a decade.

4
Big Girl Share Forever From Big Girl vs. God Debut Album Photo
Big Girl Share 'Forever' From 'Big Girl vs. God' Debut Album

The Brooklyn-based rock band Big Girl, the project of lead singer and songwriter Kaitlin Pelkey, have shared 'Forever,' taken from their recently announced debut album, Big Girl vs. GOD, produced by Justin Pizzoferrato (Pixies, Dinosaur Jr., Speedy Ortiz).

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Video: Watch Ashley Park & Stephanie Hsu in the New JOY RIDE TrailerVideo: Watch Ashley Park & Stephanie Hsu in the New JOY RIDE Trailer
10 New BLUEY Episodes Are Coming to Disney+ in July10 New BLUEY Episodes Are Coming to Disney+ in July
Natural Wonder Beauty Concept (Ana Roxanne + DJ Python) Release New SingleNatural Wonder Beauty Concept (Ana Roxanne + DJ Python) Release New Single
Zilched Announces New LP 'Earthly Delights'Zilched Announces New LP 'Earthly Delights'

Videos

Video: Watch Kylie Minogue's Surprise Performance of 'Padam Padam' Video Video: Watch Kylie Minogue's Surprise Performance of 'Padam Padam'
Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer Video
Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes' Video
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes'
Go Inside Rehearsals for Encores! THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA with Ruthie Ann Miles and More Video
Go Inside Rehearsals for Encores! THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA with Ruthie Ann Miles and More
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel HERE LIES LOVE
SWEENEY TODD
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
& JULIET