Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Scott Hoying of Pentatonix Releases Live Versions of His Debut Solo Single 'Mars'

Scott Hoying of Pentatonix Releases Live Versions of His Debut Solo Single 'Mars'

The release includes an acoustic and choir version.

Jan. 11, 2023  

Three-time Grammy® Award-winning artist Scott Hoying, who has sold more than 10 million albums worldwide as part of the multi-platinum-selling a cappella group Pentatonix, has released two brand-new live versions of his debut single "Mars" via BMG.

Written by Hoying and produced by Jon Levine (Dua Lipa, Rachel Platten, Drake), "Mars" breaks new creative ground featuring deeply personal lyrics about self discovery, overcoming adversity and profoundly, love.

Hoying states, "The song 'Mars' is very special to me, it's not only a song I'm very proud of but also releasing it is such a symbol of all the self work I've done over the years. It's a song I wrote from such an honest place about the love of my life and how much he impacted me as a person. I've always dreamed of releasing solo music, but for a multitude of different reasons I never did. This year has been really special and transformative for me so it felt like the right time to go for it."

As a member of Pentatonix, Hoying has shared in the success of having two #1 albums on Billboard's Top 200 Chart - 2015's gold-certified self-titled album and the 2x platinum That's Christmas To Me. The group has received multiple RIAA certifications for multi-platinum, platinum and gold-selling albums and singles, a Daytime Emmy nomination, starred in three holiday specials on NBC and appeared in the feature film Pitch Perfect 2.

Hoying and his Pentatonix mates are nominated for a 2023 GRAMMY Award for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album for their Evergreen album.

Listen to the new single here:



Temples Announce New Album Produced by Sean Ono Lennon Photo
Temples Announce New Album Produced by Sean Ono Lennon
Produced by labelmate Sean Ono Lennon and mixed by GRAMMY® Award-winner Dave Fridmann (The Flaming Lips, Mercury Rev, MGMT), Exotico is heralded by today’s premiere of the stratospheric first single, “Gamma Rays,” available now at all DSPs and streaming services. An official music video is streaming now on YouTube.
DADDY LONG LEGS Announces New Album Street Sermons Photo
DADDY LONG LEGS Announces New Album 'Street Sermons'
The band's fourth studio album represents a wellspring of bottled-up feelings and emotions that need to be taken to the streets. Produced by Oakley Munson of the Black Lips at Old Soul Studios in Catskill, NY the band expands upon a sound that’s all their own and features guest appearances from Punk Rock legend Wreckless Eric.
Taylor Swift, Adele & More Nominated For iHeartRadio Music Awards Photo
Taylor Swift, Adele & More Nominated For iHeartRadio Music Awards
Artists receiving multiple nominations include, AJR, Anitta, Bailey Zimmerman, Bad Bunny, Bebe Rexha, Beyoncé, BLACKPINK, Black Eyed Peas, Blxst, Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic, BTS, Calibre 50, Carrie Underwood, Lady Gaga, Lil Baby, Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Rihanna, Sam Smith, Selena Gomez, Shania Twain, Taylor Swift, and more.
BTS: YET TO COME IN CINEMAS Tickets Now On Sale Photo
BTS: YET TO COME IN CINEMAS Tickets Now On Sale
Recorded in front of a massive sold-out crowd in Busan, South Korea, in October, cinema audiences will watch the group perform career-spanning hit songs, including “Dynamite,” “Butter,” and “IDOL,” plus the first concert performance of “Run BTS” from the group’s latest album Proof. Check out how you can see the movie now!

From This Author - Michael Major


VIDEO: Watch THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF MIAMI Mid-Season 5 TrailerVIDEO: Watch THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF MIAMI Mid-Season 5 Trailer
January 11, 2023

Peacock has debuted the mid-season five trailer for The Real Housewivs of Miami. The season five cast includes returning Housewives Guerdy Abraira, Lisa Hochstein, Julia Lemigova, Dr. Nicole Martin, Alexia Nepola and Larsa Pippen. Friends Kiki Barth, Adriana de Moura and Marysol Patton are also featured.
Drayton Farley to Release New Album 'Twenty on High' in MarchDrayton Farley to Release New Album 'Twenty on High' in March
January 11, 2023

Produced by Sadler Vaden (Morgan Wade) and recorded at Sound Emporium Studios in Nashville, TN, Twenty on High features ten new original songs that demonstrate Farley’s deep, introspective songwriting and honest delivery. The new song is inspired by Farley’s time working on the railroad.
Ava Max to Release New Single 'One of Us' TomorrowAva Max to Release New Single 'One of Us' Tomorrow
January 11, 2023

Ava Max will release her new single, 'One of Us,' tomorrow, January 12. The album features production by Henry Walter (Miley Cyrus, Maroon 5), Mathew James Burns (Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande), Sean Douglas (Lizzo), Peter Rycroft (Little Mix, Becky Hill), and Pablo Bowman (Jonas Brothers, Anne-Marie).
Disney Junior Releases SUPERKITTIES SoundtrackDisney Junior Releases SUPERKITTIES Soundtrack
January 11, 2023

'SuperKitties' includes Emma Berman ('Luca') as Ginny, Cruz Flateau ('CoComelon') as Sparks, JeCobi Swain (ABC's 'Home Economics') as Buddy, and Pyper Braun ('Country Comfort') as Bitsy. Voicing the recurring comedic villains in the series are Justin Guarini ('American Idol'), James Monroe Iglehart (Broadway's 'Aladdin'), and Ruth Pferdehirt.
Big Loud Records' Griffen Palmer Named SiriusXM the Highway's Newest 'Highway Find'Big Loud Records' Griffen Palmer Named SiriusXM the Highway's Newest 'Highway Find'
January 11, 2023

Just announced as Big Loud Records' newest signing, Griffen Palmer is starting the year off strong. Palmer joins an elite group of power players with the accolade, including Parker McCollum, reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year Luke Combs, Gabby Barrett, Maren Morris, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line, and many more. 
share