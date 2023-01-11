Scott Hoying of Pentatonix Releases Live Versions of His Debut Solo Single 'Mars'

Three-time Grammy® Award-winning artist Scott Hoying, who has sold more than 10 million albums worldwide as part of the multi-platinum-selling a cappella group Pentatonix, has released two brand-new live versions of his debut single "Mars" via BMG.

Written by Hoying and produced by Jon Levine (Dua Lipa, Rachel Platten, Drake), "Mars" breaks new creative ground featuring deeply personal lyrics about self discovery, overcoming adversity and profoundly, love.

Hoying states, "The song 'Mars' is very special to me, it's not only a song I'm very proud of but also releasing it is such a symbol of all the self work I've done over the years. It's a song I wrote from such an honest place about the love of my life and how much he impacted me as a person. I've always dreamed of releasing solo music, but for a multitude of different reasons I never did. This year has been really special and transformative for me so it felt like the right time to go for it."

As a member of Pentatonix, Hoying has shared in the success of having two #1 albums on Billboard's Top 200 Chart - 2015's gold-certified self-titled album and the 2x platinum That's Christmas To Me. The group has received multiple RIAA certifications for multi-platinum, platinum and gold-selling albums and singles, a Daytime Emmy nomination, starred in three holiday specials on NBC and appeared in the feature film Pitch Perfect 2.

Hoying and his Pentatonix mates are nominated for a 2023 GRAMMY Award for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album for their Evergreen album.

Listen to the new single here: