Sawyer Fredericks releases The Golden Tree EP, his first new album of music since 2020's Flowers For You. The album includes four new tracks featuring his band, Gannon Ferrell on bass, Jerome Goosman on dobro, and Chris Thomas on drums, as well as Sav Buist and Katie Larson of The Accidentals on strings and backing vocals.

Continuing on the independent path he started when he walked away from the label deal that was part of his winnings from The Voice, The Golden Tree EP, is self-released, self-produced and contains songs written by Fredericks.

Sawyer has been able to make the music he wants in the way he wants in large part because of his large and generous fanbase. His unique musical style has been described as "free-range folk" and while that is still accurate, this new EP finds him expanding his sound and exploring indie folk territory, and with the addition of dobro and The Accidentals' strings, a fuller, more lush sound with deeper emotional resonance.

The songs on the EP explore themes of toxic masculinity, the danger of comparison, and an autobiographical song that touches on the beauty and struggle of growing up on a farm. The first single, "The Golden Tree," is an emotionally palpable and personal song that captures the many phases of Fredericks' life and musical journey, which started with him playing farmers' markets in small towns and eventually ending up on and winning The Voice at the age of 16.

The video for "The Golden Tree" features home footage of Sawyer playing guitar and singing as a child alongside scenes captured in NYC this Fall. It was directed by Jenny He who Sawyer previously collaborated with on his "Born" video off his Flowers For You album.

The second single, "Lonely Bear," is about toxic masculinity and captures the misguided hero who is always helping others, but never letting anyone help him. Sawyer explains, "His idea of strength is so warped, that the thought of wanting support would be a sign of weakness. He tries to carry everyone on his shoulders to the point of self-destruction."

"The Farm Song" is the third song on the album and includes autobiographical stories from Sawyer's life growing up on a farm. Fredericks explains, "I wanted to shine a light on the joy but also sadness of growing up on a farm. Growing up I was surrounded by lots of death, as well as beauty, and I wanted to capture exactly that in this song, all the joy of seeing new life born, and the grief of losing it. Every verse tells a true story from my childhood."

The final track is "So Smooth," is about a relationship that's ending in the best possible way. Fredericks elaborates further, "It's about being ok to be alone, looking forward to the future, and letting go of grudges. I wanted this song to be soothing and uplifting for someone who has let go of someone they cared a lot for."

The physical EP includes a fifth track, a solo acoustic version of "This Fire," originally released in 2016 on Fredericks' A Good Storm album. This track will not be available on streaming services or on the digital album.

The Golden Tree EP was recorded at Dreamland Studios in Woodstock NY in the summer of 2022. It was recorded and mixed by Ariel Shafir and mastered by Steven Fallone at Sterling Sound.

After a pandemic imposed touring hiatus, Sawyer went back on the road with friends and collaborators, The Accidentals, in fall of 2021 for a 25-show run through the Midwest, southeast and northeast, including stops at The Ark in Ann Arbor, multiple City Wineries, and Club Passim.

Throughout his career, Sawyer has played many festivals and prestigious venues like the Falcon Ridge Folk Festival with 2019 touring highlights including official showcases at SXSW, AmericanaFest, Folk Alliance International, and BMI's Island Hopper Songwriter Fest. 2022 found Sawyer back on the road, both locally and nationally, with highlights returning to showcase at Folk Alliance in May and playing a full band show at Falcon Ridge Folk Festival in July and a first time play at Mile of Music in August. He also played Ringo Starr's Peace and Love Birthday in July. He just played at Folk Alliance in Kansas City, MO earlier this month.

Sawyer and band return to the road with a two-part tour with Chastity Brown, beginning on March 16 and stopping at the City Wineries in Boston, Nashville, Chicago, and NYC as well as The Music Hall in Portsmouth, NH and Ayurprana Listening Room in Asheville, among others.

Sawyer Tour Dates

March 16 Boston, MA - City Winery

March 17 Keene, NH - Colonial Performing Arts Center

March 18 Portsmouth, NH - The Music Hall, The Lounge

March 20 NYC, NY - City Winery Loft

March 21 Sellersville, PA - Sellersville Theater

March 24 Asheville, NC - AyurPrana Listening Room

March 25 Charlotte, NC - The Evening Muse

May 1 Nashville, TN - City Winery

May 2 St Louis, MO - City Winery

May 3 Chicago, IL - City Winery

May 5 Des Moines, IA - xBk Live

May 6 Red Wing, MN - Sheldon Theater