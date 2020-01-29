Saweetie Turned Heads Last Week During GRAMMY Week

On the heels of billions of streams, platinum plaques, and a major mainstream breakthrough, rapper, entrepreneur, artist, and actress Saweetie stormed through GRAMMY® Week 2020 and landed one major fashion victory after another.

This year, she walked the GRAMMY® Awards red carpet for the first time and shut down the pre-show by donning a glimmering and gorgeous couture Moschino pre-fall 2020 dress. She completed the outfit with Neil Lane Couture jewelry, shoes by Sophia Webster, hair by Ray Christopher @hair4kicks, and makeup by Gee. Page Six, Billboard, and more touted the look, spotlighting her ascension into a new fashion force.

This big moment on the carpet happened after she attended various other high-profile events earlier in the week, such as Instagram's "Women in Music Brunch" and the coveted Clive Davis Pre-GRAMMY® dinner.

Saweetie's presence can already be felt everywhere in 2020. She contributed "Sway With Me" to Birds of Prey: The Album-the Official Soundtrack of the upcoming blockbuster Birds of Prey. View the sexy, slick, and stunning music video this Friday and hear Saweetie once again spit pure fire! Additionally, she made her small screen debut with a head-turning appearance on Grownish.

2020 has all the makings of a superstar for Saweetie. It's about to get hot...

Born Diamonté Harper, Saweetie cracked 100 million cumulative streams, garnered a gold plaque and earned the praise of Billboard, The FADER and Noisey as Los Angeles Times pegged her as "one to watch this year." She turned her love for words into vivid verses during 2018 on the High Maintenance EP with her smash hit "ICY GRL" earning RIAA platinum certification. 2019 saw the release of Saweetie's ICY EP, spawning viral sensation "My Type," which earned an RIAA platinum certification, debuted on Billboard's Hot 100 and Pop Songs charts, hit #1 at Urban and Rhythmic Radio, and is currently Top 25 at Pop radio. Managed by Max Gousse (Artistry Group) and represented by CAA, she's set to perform a string of shows in the new year and readies her full-length debut for release soon.





