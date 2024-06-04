Savanna Leigh Releases 'happier songs' From 'reminders of you' EP

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Nashville-based singer-songwriter Savanna Leigh has released her new single “happier songs” following the recent announcement of her new EP reminders of you, due August 20. “happier songs” premiered yesterday at Under the Radar, who said, “Leigh’s latest effort finds her leaning into her penchant for sleek pop melodies. She sings above a chilled blend of understated percussion and keys before the track later unfurls into a shimmering synth-laden sprawl.”

Savanna wrote "happier songs” after spending years apart from her first love. When they finally decided to give another chance after years of anticipation, Savanna wrote “happier songs” about how scary it felt at the time. She shares, “I’m naturally a pessimist when it comes to relationships/love, and so I go into most relationships assuming it won’t work out especially in this case when the relationship had already ended once. ‘happier songs’ is me openly saying it is easier to blame the other person for why things didn’t work the first time and you're afraid that this time it might be your fault instead because of your own fears, and sabotaging tendencies.”

Leigh perfects her singularly vulnerable yet empowered, relatable voice on her fourth EP reminders of you. The 23-year-old’s songcraft and lyricism resonate among her peers and beyond, peeling back the complex, sometimes uncomfortable layers of outgrowing relationships and past versions of yourself.

“The songs are full of hidden meanings and the storytelling was the main focus for me when writing this project,” says Savanna of the EP. “I wanted the production to feel very Florida, driving with the windows down, summer air, and beach vibes, but with a melancholy undertone. It is a heavy project but in the best way.”

The title of the EP allows for multiple meanings. “reminders of you” could be an ex, a past version of yourself, a friend, a place that is significant to you, etc., and with hidden meanings throughout each song on the project, Savanna says, the title felt fitting.

She will also be celebrating the release of her EP at Analog @ Hutton Hotel in Nashville on August 20.

reminders of you Tracklist: let myself cry happier songs indigo reminders of you mason street favorite parts of me

Savanna grew up in Florida around creatives who were making a living from music, which encouraged her that becoming a full-time artist was a viable ambition. Originally inspired by mainstream country, she wrote her first song at age 12, exhibiting passion and talent that would eventually take her to Nashville on a music scholarship.

After performing in a country-pop duo with her sister, Savanna went solo. Initially exploring glossy pop, she has honed her expression and gathered likeminded collaborators for a more authentic and organic, stripped-back sound on the deeply personal reminders of you, set to release on Aug 20. Recorded in Nashville and L.A. in collaboration with close friends, the project voices universal yet often subconscious sensations.

Reminders of you never plays safe, with Savanna baring her storytelling soul and unafraid to have minimal instrumentation adorning her glacial, uniquely emotive vocals. This time her original country influences and Nashville surrounds make themselves felt, yet the power of Savanna’s innate pop sensibilities, way with words, and respect for hooks remains. The result is a best-of-both-worlds mélange of honest, profound expression and easy everyday accessibility.

Artwork Credit: Working Holiday

