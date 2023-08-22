Satchy Shares New Single 'Easy' & Announces Overflow EP

Musician, songwriter, and producer Satchy announces Overflow is due for release on September 1st via EveryDejaVu Records. Along with the announcement, Satchy shares new single “Easy.”

Satchel Brown a.k.a Satchy is a genre-bending musician, songwriter, and producer based in Pasadena, CA. He has worked with acts such as: Zulu, Eyedress, Hana Vu, Ade Hakim, Schwey, and Dende; and received critical acclaim from FLOOD Magazine, Brooklyn Vegan, Afropunk, Lyrical Lemonade, & more. Satchy’s music has garnered millions of streams worldwide with standout tracks Comfort & ILY. Most recently, Satchy’s song freetime with Schwey was featured on season two of STARZ’ Run The World.

“Easy” is the lead single from Satchy’s forthcoming EP Overflow. The project fuses elements of modern Jazz, Experimental music, poetry, and Hip-Hop as Satchy worked to find new ways to express his ideas through the guitar. "Easy" is about comparing your life with others in the era of social media now that we have access to other people's lives.

Overflow is about the effects that overconsumption has on our lives, both socially and emotionally. Satchy states, “I felt overflow was perfect with the subject matter of the project. I feel it’s a great metaphor for overconsumption because it’s this feeling of being flooded with so much information and entertainment.”

Satchy began recording Overflow right after the release of his last album “Warm Absence” in June 2022, taking a different approach and recording everything on his own through Ableton. Satchy explains the recording process, “Usually we would record live but this time I recorded everything into ableton. I would start the idea and lay down the guitars in ableton then record other musicians into the file. So a lot of the recordings were in different places with different people mostly in homes or bedrooms but were all recorded into one file. No live takes with a full band just clocking people in one at a time.”

Satchy is excited to present his new EP Overflow on September 1st. The lead single “Easy” is available August 22nd!