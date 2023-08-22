Satchy Shares New Single 'Easy' & Announces Overflow EP

Satchy is excited to present his new EP Overflow on September 1st.

By: Aug. 22, 2023

POPULAR

SWEENEY TODD, COMPANY, INTO THE WOODS, And ASSASSINS Remastered Recordings Now Available F Photo 1 SWEENEY TODD, COMPANY, INTO THE WOODS, And ASSASSINS Remastered Recordings Now Available From Sony Masterworks
Reneé Rapp to Debut 'Pretty Girls' Music Video Directed By Cara Delevingne Tomorrow Photo 2 Reneé Rapp to Debut 'Pretty Girls' Music Video Directed By Cara Delevingne
Listen: Hear Idina Menzel's New Dance Album 'Drama Queen' Photo 3 Listen: Hear Idina Menzel's New Dance Album 'Drama Queen'
BOILER ROOM SOUTHALL Announces Programme Lineup Photo 4 BOILER ROOM SOUTHALL Announces Programme Lineup

Satchy Shares New Single 'Easy' & Announces Overflow EP

Musician, songwriter, and producer Satchy announces Overflow is due for release on September 1st via EveryDejaVu Records. Along with the announcement, Satchy shares new single “Easy.”

Satchel Brown a.k.a Satchy is a genre-bending musician, songwriter, and producer based in Pasadena, CA. He has worked with acts such as: Zulu, Eyedress, Hana Vu, Ade Hakim, Schwey, and Dende; and received critical acclaim from FLOOD Magazine, Brooklyn Vegan, Afropunk, Lyrical Lemonade, & more. Satchy’s music has garnered millions of streams worldwide with standout tracks Comfort & ILY. Most recently, Satchy’s song freetime with Schwey was featured on season two of STARZ’ Run The World.

“Easy” is the lead single from Satchy’s forthcoming EP Overflow. The project fuses elements of modern Jazz, Experimental music, poetry, and Hip-Hop as Satchy worked to find new ways to express his ideas through the guitar. "Easy" is about comparing your life with others in the era of social media now that we have access to other people's lives.

Overflow is about the effects that overconsumption has on our lives, both socially and emotionally. Satchy states, “I felt overflow was perfect with the subject matter of the project. I feel it’s a great metaphor for overconsumption because it’s this feeling of being flooded with so much information and entertainment.”

Satchy began recording Overflow right after the release of his last album “Warm Absence” in June 2022, taking a different approach and recording everything on his own through Ableton. Satchy explains the recording process, “Usually we would record live but this time I recorded everything into ableton. I would start the idea and lay down the guitars in ableton then record other musicians into the file. So a lot of the recordings were in different places with different people mostly in homes or bedrooms but were all recorded into one file.  No live takes with a full band just clocking people in one at a time.”

Satchy is excited to present his new EP Overflow on September 1st. The lead single “Easy” is available August 22nd!



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Michelle Williams Joins Ultra Naté on WAITING ON YOU Remixes Photo
Michelle Williams Joins Ultra Naté on 'WAITING ON YOU' Remixes

Ten years ago, Ultra Naté stepped into the studio with Destiny’s Child member – and GRAMMY Award-winning gospel singer – Michelle Williams. The pair recorded ‘WAITING ON YOU’, one of the stand-out tracks on what would be Ultra’s 8th studio album, the critically acclaimed ‘HERO WORSHIP’.

2
Citizen Releases New Super-Charged Anthem Hyper Trophy Photo
Citizen Releases New Super-Charged Anthem 'Hyper Trophy'

'Hyper Trophy” follows the band’s last single 'If You're Lonely,” which served as a compelling introduction to Citizen’s forthcoming LP Calling The Dogs. The album is the band’s most poignant body of work yet, as the record addresses themes of self-reflection, personal growth, and resilience. On Calling The Dogs.

3
Emmet Cohen Announces New Album Master Legacy Series Vol. 5 Photo
Emmet Cohen Announces New Album 'Master Legacy Series Vol. 5'

Emmet Cohen released “Just The Way You Are,” the first single from Master Legacy Series Vol. 5, his upcoming album with the great master of the tenor saxophone Houston Person. Although not considered a traditional selection in the jazz canon, Person puts any hesitation to rest by bringing his own clear, signature sound to the Billy Joel song.

4
MYRKUR Announces New Album & Shares Like Humans Single Photo
MYRKUR Announces New Album & Shares 'Like Humans' Single

This time around, Myrkur reunited with producer Randall Dunn in Sigur Rós’s Icelandic Sundlaugin studio to negotiate the contrast between the deepest human connection of mother and child, and an increasingly disconnected, alienating world, from pandemic restrictions and isolation to the rise of Artificial Intelligence.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

SAM GARRETT Debuts New Album 'Forward to Zion'SAM GARRETT Debuts New Album 'Forward to Zion'
Ann Wilson of Heart to Headline Women Who Rock 6th Annual Benefit ConcertAnn Wilson of Heart to Headline Women Who Rock 6th Annual Benefit Concert
Netflix Gears Up For NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Documentary SeriesNetflix Gears Up For NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Documentary Series
Danish Netflix Series BABY FEVER Returns for a Second SeasonDanish Netflix Series BABY FEVER Returns for a Second Season

Videos

Video: Kylie Cantrall Drops Music Video With HSMTMTS Cast Video Video: Kylie Cantrall Drops Music Video With HSMTMTS Cast
Miley Cyrus Recreates Iconic 'Hannah Montana' Moment Video
Miley Cyrus Recreates Iconic 'Hannah Montana' Moment
Dolly Parton Drops 'We Are the Champions' Music Video Video
Dolly Parton Drops 'We Are the Champions' Music Video
Randy Rainbow Says Don't Arraign on Trump's Parade Video
Randy Rainbow Says Don't Arraign on Trump's Parade
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SOME LIKE IT HOT
SIX
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
THE BOOK OF MORMON