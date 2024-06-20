Sarah Kinsley Unveils New Song 'Last Time We Never Meet Again' From LP

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Breakout artist Sarah Kinsley unveils “Last Time We Never Meet Again”—the first song to be released from her forthcoming album, Escaper, via Verve Forecast.

Self-described as possibly her most vulnerable song on the record, the track takes inspiration from the end of a friendship. “The song is meant to be celebratory,” Sarah details, “but it’s trying to make something that is really sincerely a goodbye—the closing of all these worlds that you inhabit with the people you love. A celebratory goodbye.”

Her debut full-length album is set for release September 6. Pre-order/pre-save the album HERE.

Kinsley recently confirmed she’ll embark on a headline tour across North America, the U.K. and Europe in support of the new music, kicking off September 15 and including stops at New York City’s Webster Hall, two evenings at Los Angeles’ Troubadour and more. See below for a complete list of dates. Tickets and more info HERE.

Fascinated by the idea of alternate realities and imaginary worlds, Escaper finds Kinsley challenging the listener to find their own escape. Across the album’s 12 tracks, Kinsley explores old friendships, loss, romantic love compared to the love of close friends, and relationships fizzling that once flourished.

Kinsley collaborated with and co-produced the album alongside Grammy-award winning producer John Congleton (Angel Olsen, St. Vincent, Sharon Van Etten). “One realization you have eventually as an insular, more introspective person is that there’s a world outside of yourself waiting for you to look into it. I had made every single EP from scratch, in the sweetness of my apartment… This record was meant to be grand and unstoppable. A beginning descent into freefall. Why protect that feeling in solitude? Why not invite another into that journey?” she details of working with Congleton.

Growing up in the world of classical music and coming to love pop music in her teenage years, Kinsley often marries the two on Escaper. “I'm just such a sucker for massive, grand songs,” she describes. “I think it’s the classical musician in me who loves symphonies and the magnum opus effect.”

The New York-based artist has released three EPs—The King (2021), Cypress (2022) and Ascension (2023)—to widespread critical praise. The King’s title track went viral on TikTok, accumulating 121 million global streams to date across her catalogue and climbing, and the EP was included in NME’s list of top debut projects of 2021 raving, “Her transformative songs of growing pains and discovery share a similar intimacy to the introverted, deeply human alt-pop of Maggie Rogers and Lorde.”

Ascension received praise from the likes of NPR Music, The Sunday Times, Ones to Watch and more. Kinsley has performed at Lollapalooza, Austin City Limitsand more, as well as opened for the likes of Mitski, Sylvan Esso, Weyes Blood and Gus Dapperton.

TRACKLIST

SARAH KINSLEY—ESCAPER

1. Last Time We Never Meet Again

2. Realms

3. Glint

4. Sublime

5. My Name Is Dancing

6. Beautiful Things

7. Barrel Of Love

8. Matter

9. There Was A Room

10. Knights

11. Starling

12. Escaper

TOUR DATES

September 15—Hollywood Theatre—Vancouver, BC

September 16—Neumos—Seattle, WA

September 17—Polaris Hall—Portland, OR

September 19—The Independent—San Francisco, CA

September 20—Troubadour—Los Angeles, CA SOLD OUT

September 21—Troubadour—Los Angeles, CA

September 22—Valley Bar—Phoenix, AZ

September 25—House of Blues Cambridge Room—Dallas, TX

September 26—Antone’s Nightclub—Austin, TX

September 29—The Basement East—Nashville, TN

October 1—Thalia Hall—Chicago, IL

October 2—A&R Music Bar—Columbus, OH

October 4—The Loft at Center Stage—Atlanta, GA

October 5—Motorco Music Hall—Durham, NC

October 6—Union Stage—Washington D.C.

October 9—The Great Hall—Toronto, ON

October 10—Theatre Fairmount—Montreal, QC

October 12—Higher Ground Showcase Lounge—South Burlington, VT

October 13—Royale—Boston, MA

October 15—The Foundry at The Fillmore—Philadelphia, PA

October 16—Webster Hall—New York, NY

November 8—Whelan’s—Dublin, Ireland

November 10—SWG3—Glasgow, UK

November 11—Band On The Wall—Manchester, UK

November 13—Thekla—Bristol, UK

November 14—Heaven—London, UK

November 18—Melkweg—Amsterdam, Netherlands

November 19—CBE—Cologne, Germany

November 22—Lido—Berlin, Germany

November 23—Cafe v Lese—Prague, Czech Republic

November 25—Strom—Munich, Germany

November 27—Le Bellevilloise—Paris, France

Photo credit: Dillon Matthew

Comments