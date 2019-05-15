Sarah Bethe Nelson Releases New Single WEIRD GLOW

San Fransisco based musician Sarah Bethe Nelson has released the title track from her upcoming album Weird Glow. Coming at the heels of her critically adored albums Fast Moving Clouds, (Nelson's debut effort) and Oh, Evolution, Weird Glow reinforces Nelson's position as a standout voice of dreamy indie-rock. Weird Glow, Sarah Bethe Nelson's third full-length studio album with Burger Records, will be released on June 28, 2019. The album will be available on all major streaming services, CD, and limited edition vinyl and cassette.



"Weird Glow" the song is a dreamy slow-beat summer tune featuring lyrics about the best of kind of love gone wrong. The kind where things don't work out but the love is still there. The kind where the connection has faded but the feelings remain. A temporary romance that inspires songwriting. No pain here, just soft vocals and a steady guitar.

Listen to "Weird Glow" Now On Spotify

Along with the new single release, the first music video supporting Weird Glow has also premiered via Burger TV on YouTube. The video is for the song"Paralyzed Waltz" the first single off of Weird Glow. An upbeat track imbued with the energy of impending summer, "Paralyzed Waltz" is about our perception of others and ourselves. Of the track, Nelson said "the song is loosely about how people perceive you so differently than you perceive yourself and how both of those perceptions are probably wrong. And part of it is just about having a crush on a guy with a broken front tooth."

An established fixture of the San Francisco indie music scene, Sarah Bethe Nelson has hit her creative stride with Weird Glow. Composed and produced by, Nelson and guitarist/long-time collaborator Rusty Miller, Weird Glow marks a new creative period for Nelson, one defined by the confidence experience brings and a rediscovery of the fun in making music. Nelson explains, "usually I am working with a whole band when recording an album, but this time it was just the two of us (Nelson and Miller) building it. There was definitely something a little more relaxed in making Weird Glow."



For Nelson, it is an excellent time to be making music. Supported by strong creative partnerships, and driven by her desire to write songs for no one but herself, she has created an environment where she can be an artist and say no to industry expectations. "I've just gotten better at getting out of the stuff I don't like," she said. "It's a weird time to be a professional musician with all the changes in the industry, but I think once you strip all the business stuff away, any musician will say that they put music out into the world because they would make it regardless, so you might as well share. I think that's doing it for the right reason."



Recorded at Tiny Telephone and mixed at Decibelle Recording with Samantha Perez, Weird Glow, is an album not to be missed. Weird Glow will be available June 28 on CD and limited edition vinyl and cassette via Burger Records.





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You