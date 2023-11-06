Sara Noelle Shares Tom Petty Cover Ahead Of New Covers EP

Singer-songwriter Sara Noelle shares a new cover of Tom Petty's “Runnin' Down a Dream,” which reimagines the on-the-road classic as a wandering, hazy indie-folk song.  

The track is part of Noelle's upcoming covers EP, Four Songs II (Out Friday, Nov. 10). The collection features renditions of The Beta Band's indie hit “Dry the Rain,” F.J. McMahon's gem “Early Blue” and Kathy Heideman's stirring "The Earth Won't Hold Me.”  

Sara Noelle is a singer-songwriter who creates indie-folk and ambient-inspired music. Her third full-length album, Do I Have to Feel Everything, produced by Dan Duszynski, was released in January and features singles “Blooming Yucca” and “Slip Away.”  

Everything follows prior LPs' Cover the Blue, including the single “Clouds,” and Noelle's debut album, Morning Moon, which sits somewhere between indie-folk and New Age. 
Noelle's original holiday songs — “I'll Sleep ‘Til Christmas,” “Like Snow (Slowly Falling)” and “Christmas at Sea” — have drawn notice. In keeping with her annual tradition, her new Christmas songs will be released December 1st. 

