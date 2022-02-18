Sara Kays Shares 'When You Look at Me'

RIAA gold-certified singer-songwriter Sara Kays is celebrating her birthday with today's premiere of her eagerly awaited new single. "When You Look At Me" is available now via Atlantic Records at all DSPs and streaming services with an official lyric video streaming at YouTube.

The acclaimed Nashville-based musician recently shared an early demo of "When You Look At Me" on her hugely popular TikTok and almost immediately earned more than 1.7M views and close to 500K likes. In trademark fashion, Sara was inspired by the response and quickly hit the studio to record an official version of the song.

"'When You Look At Me,' is about feeling like the person you're with doesn't look at you the same anymore, or act like they used to around you," Sara shares. "I wrote this song about a month ago when I was feeling that way in my relationship, and decided to record it shortly after that while it was still real to me."

To further mark the occasion, Kays has unveiled plans to support one of her favorite artists, Alec Benjamin, on tour this spring with dates kicking off April 9th at Spokane, WA's Knitting Factory and traveling through mid-May (full itinerary below). For details and ticket information, please visit here.

2021 proved a landmark year for Kays, with multiple highlights including her first-ever headline tour, international performances supporting Cavetown in the UK, and her late night TV debut performance of the RIAA gold-certified breakthrough hit, "Remember That Night?" on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Having cultivated an intensely engaged and supportive audience on TikTok nearing 2M followers, Sara is disarmingly raw about everything from body image to mental health as proven on her 2021 Struck By Lightning EP. Observations, thoughts, and truths straight from the Notes app on her phone inform diary-style stories spotlighted by gentle acoustic guitar, soft ukulele, and a keyboard murmur.

Profiled for Billboard's "Emerging Artists Spotlight" and named among People's "Talented Emerging Artists Making Their Mark on the Musical Landscape," the Indiana-born artist teased the EP's arrival with "Backseat Rider," "Traffic Lights," "Future Kids," and "Picture Of You." In addition to her collaboration with Cavetown on the title track, which arrived alongside a music video co-starring both artists, the EP features the bitterly honest "Freeze" and is highlighted by her viral breakup anthem, "Remember That Night?" for which the video has surpassed over 11.5M views.

