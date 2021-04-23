Sara Kays Releases New Single 'Backseat Rider'

Nashville-based solo songwriter, talented guitarist, and ukulele player Sara Kays has unveiled her newest song, "Backseat Rider," available now at all DSPs and streaming services. Watch the accompanying self-shot lyric video streaming now at Sara's official YouTube channel HERE.

"I wrote this song about watching your best friend become someone else's, and the feeling of being the friend who always sits in the backseat." - SARA KAYS

"Backseat Rider" sees Kays building upon the breakout success of her hit single, "Remember That Night?" which continues to climb the Top 40 at Triple A radio outlets nationwide with over 135M global audio streams and counting. The official video for "Remember That Night?" currently boasts over 5.5M individual views at YouTube.

Recently featured in Billboard's "Emerging Artists Spotlight," Kays has followed "Remember That Night?" with a series of new songs including "Future Kids" and "Picture of You." The latter track was met by critical acclaim with Euphoria raving, "Kays continues to mesmerize fans with her uniquely comforting, cathartic, and catchy songwriting, which features poetic lyricism highlighted by captivating soft melodies," while Billboard praised the song as a "modern meditation on how we capture memories," drawing comparisons to the storytelling of "Vanessa Carlton and Anna Nalick."

"Remember That Night?" has quickly proven a viral sensation and popular introduction to a remarkable new artist. The track's incredible trajectory began when Kays performed a brief acoustic rendition of the then-unreleased song on her hugely popular TikTok. The short snippet immediately blew up, garnering nearly 3M views and over 720K likes in less than one week. Following the positive fan reaction, Kays worked quickly to officially finish and release the song. Watch the official live version of "Remember That Night?" HERE.

"Remember That Night?" arrived shortly after the release of Kays' acclaimed EP, Camera Shy, which is highlighted by the streaming favorites, "No Matter The Season," "Smaller Than This," "Chosen Last," and the emotionally vulnerable "I'm Okay Though." The EP - which has now garnered over 35M worldwide streams to date - sees the 22-year-old artist turning her internal struggles with isolation, body image, and a fractured family into bravely candid acoustic songcraft that captures her personal fears while simultaneously offering listeners relief through relatable storytelling.

Kays' poetic brand of alternative pop, which she writes and records all on her own, has earned her more than 1.6M TikTok followers, a growing audience that feels more like a supportive community. Along with her increasing popularity, Kays recently hit the upper reaches on Rolling Stone's "Breakthrough 25" chart while earning a wide range of media attention from outlets including MTV, SPIN, FLAUNT, American Songwriter, FLOOD, and Alternative Press, which named her among its "50 New Artists You Need To Hear."

Watch the new lyric video here: