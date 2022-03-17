Sara Bareilles, Billy Porter & More to Honor Joni Mitchell at MusiCares Tribute Concert

GRAMMYÂ® Award-winning artists Sara Bareilles, Beck, Leon Bridges, Brandi Carlile, Lauren Daigle, Herbie Hancock, Chaka Khan, AngÃ©lique Kidjo, Cyndi Lauper, Pentatonix, Billy Porter, Stephen Stills, and St. Vincent and GRAMMY Award nominees Jon Batiste, Black Pumas, Mickey Guyton, and Allison Russell are set to perform at the 31st annual MusiCaresÂ® Person of the Year benefit gala honoring Joni Mitchell on Fri, April 1, 2022.

The evening will also feature a remote performance from GRAMMY Award-winning artist Graham Nash. Jon Batiste and Brandi Carlile, each nominated for multiple GRAMMY Awards this year, will also serve as Artistic Directors for the night, a first for Person of the Year.

As previously announced, this year's tribute will be held at the MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas on April 1, 2022. The evening will include a reception and silent auction, followed by a dinner and tribute concert honoring Joni Mitchell's impact on the music industry and the inspiration she has provided to artists over the years.

"We're excited to honor Joni together, in person, as a music community and can't wait to bring this great event to Las Vegas," said Laura Segura, Executive Director of MusiCares. "We will be celebrating with a purpose, toasting one of music's greatest songwriters and musicians, while raising vital funds to address the critical health and social service needs of the music community."

Sponsors for the 2022 MusiCares Person of the Year Tribute include Live Nation, MGM Resorts International, Vivid Seats, ELS Studio Premium Audio, Gibson Gives, Meta, United Airlines, Wasserman Foundation, GREY GOOSE Vodka, Sierra Nevada Brewing Co., and FIJI Water.

"MusiCares' amazing work providing aid to music professionals is crucial to the well-being of our community," said Harvey Mason jr., CEO of the Recording AcademyÂ®. "Their ongoing support for music people is truly inspiring and we're looking forward to celebrating the return of Person of the Year this April."

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski