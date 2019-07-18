Sandy Knox Premieres New YouTube Channel

Grammy-nominated songwriter Sandy Knox (Reba McEntire's "Does He Love You?") recently shared her first video on SOLUTI (Shopping OnLine Under The Influence), a cleverly entertaining new YouTube channel featuring Knox's unbiased reviews of a wide range of unique online products -- purchased while sipping a glass (or two) of wine. New videos are set for release every Friday.

SOLUTI, filmed and produced by Bob Ridge of IndyVisual, features a variety of guests and music industry friends of host Knox, who is best known for songs she has written for award-winning artists like Reba McEntire and Dionne Warwick.

"SOLUTI has been a dream of mine for a while," Knox says. "So many people I've talked to share a love for online shopping with a drink as a way to unwind and find great products, so I thought, 'Why not take this "online with wine" experience we all relate to and have some "online with wine" fun with it?' Knowing I already had friends lined up to film with me was really exciting. Back in 2016, I went ahead and created a Facebook page for SOLUTI knowing that, when the time came, SOLUTI would become a fabulous reality. I hope my channel brings positivity, product ideas, cocktail recipes, and humor into whatever space you're watching from."

SOLUTI is on YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook. Follow along and subscribe for updates and notifications concerning new videos each Friday, new products, and new wines and cocktails from Knox and her weekly guests.

About Sandy Knox: With just $1,500 in her pocket and not a friend in town, Houston-born Sandy Knox moved to Nashville to pursue songwriting at the age of 24. Three years later, Sandy had her first song cut. Her big break came in 1993 when Dionne Warwick released "Where My Lips Have Been" as a single. That same year, Reba McEntire recorded the first of many Knox tunes called "He Wants to Get Married".

In 1993-1994, Reba McEntire released three back-to-back singles written by Sandy, including "Does He Love You," "Why Haven't I Heard From You," and "She Thinks His Name Was John" (believed to be the first AIDS-related chart cut).

"Does He Love You," a duet with Linda Davis, spent three weeks at #1 on Billboard's Country Singles chart, received a Grammy nomination for Country Song of the Year, and garnered a Grammy Award for Reba McEntire and Linda Davis for Best Country Vocal Performance by a Duo/Group. It also earned four nominations from the Academy of Country Music before winning Vocal Event of the Year at the annual CMA Awards in 1994.

Since then, Knox's songs have been recorded by such artists as Dionne Warwick, Donna Summer, Neil Diamond, Patti Labelle, and Liza Minnelli, and Mirabella Magazine once named her to its national list of "1000 Women We Admire."

Along with teaching workshops and symposiums for various writers' groups, Knox has served on the Board of Directors for the Nashville Songwriters Association (NSAI), as well as on the Board of Governors for the National Recording Academy (NARAS). She taught a songwriting class at the University of Texas for eight years and has been a featured guest speaker at various colleges as well as a seminar panelist for such organizations as ASCAP, NSAI, and NARAS.

She currently serves on the board of Music Health Alliance and is the creator of their annual fundraiser, The First and The Worst.

Knox now lives in Nashville where she is developing new projects.