Sanction Announce New Album BROKEN IN REFRACTION Out 7/26 via Pure Noise Records

Long Island metal/hardcore band, Sanction is thrilled to announce that they will be releasing their highly anticipated sophomore full-length album, Broken in Refraction, on July 26, 2019 via Pure Noise Records. The band has also shared a brand new video for lead single, "Radial Lacerations." Fans can watch the video, as well as pre-order the album, here!

"We are grateful to not only Pure Noise for putting out this record but to the Long Island hardcore scene for the support over the years - Smithtown and Huntington, 631 represent," guitarist Andrew "Lumpy" Wojcik shares.

Regarding the Sanction's new single and upcoming record, members of Knocked Loose, Stick To Your Guns and Stray From The Path shared their thoughts:

"I love this band," shares Bryan Garris of Knocked Loose, "Their last record was one of my favorites of that year, I can't wait for this one. After touring with them and now being able to call them friends, I'm even more excited for their future."

Jesse Barnett of Stick To Your Guns continues, "Sanction is one of those bands that have let me see into their world not just through their sound but through the overall aesthetic of their band. The whole thing reeks of anxiety and depression and I don't think I know of a band who better drives home the point of how fed it can be to navigate a world so hell-bent on destruction and ["Radial Lacerations"] makes me want to smash a fing hole in the side of it."

Tom Williams from Stray From The Path finishes with, "Being from Long Island, the word spread quick about Sanction, and they made an instant impression on me. Their EP Infringement of God's Plan was exactly what I needed to hear from metalcore, and after hearing the new single "Radial Lacerations," it sounds like this band has already elevated their game on Broken In Refraction."

Sanction will also be joining Stick To Your Guns, Counterparts, Terror, and Year of the Knife on the Pure Noise Tour kicking off on 7/18 in Los Angeles, where it will make its way through cities like Denver, Chicago, Toronto, Philadelphia, New York City, Austin and more, before wrapping up on 8/24 in Santa Ana. Tickets are available now at http://purenoisetour.com/.

Upcoming Tour Dates:

07/18 - Los Angeles, CA at 1720

07/19 - Sacramento, CA at Holy Diver

07/20 - Salt Lake City, UT at In the Venue

07/21 - Denver, CO at Oriental Theater

07/23 - Lawrence, KS at The Bottleneck

07/24 - Iowa City, IA at Blue Moose

07/25 - Chicago, IL at Bottom Lounge

07/26 - Detroit, MI at Magic Stick

07/27 - Toronto, ON at Opera House

07/28 - Montreal, QC at Heavy MTL

07/30 - Worcester, MA at The Palladium

07/31 - Philadelphia, PA at TLA

08/01 - New York, NY at Brooklyn Bazaar

08/02 - Pittsburgh, PA at The Rex

08/03 - Cleveland, OH Phantasy

08/04 - Lexington, KY at Cosmic Charlie's

08/06 - Richmond, VA at Canal Club

08/07 - Greensboro, NC at Blind Tiger

08/08 - Columbia, SC at New Brookland Tavern

08/09 - Jacksonville, FL at 1904 Music Hall

08/10 - Lake Park, FL at Kelsey Theatre

08/11 - Tampa, FL at Orpheum

08/13 - Atlanta, GA at Masquerade

08/14 - New Orleans, LA at Republic

08/15 - Houston, TX at Warehouse Studio

08/16 - San Antonio, TX at Paper Tiger

08/17 - Dallas, TX at Trees

08/18 - Austin, TX at Come & Take It Live

08/20 - Tucson, AZ at Club XS

08/21 - Las Vegas, NV at Vinyl

08/23 - San Diego, CA at Soma

08/24 - Santa Ana, CA at Observatory





