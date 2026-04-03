Marie Osmond Will Duet with Collaborator Dan Seals on 'You Still Move Me'

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Critically acclaimed actress, singer, and television personality Marie Osmond will join her late, former collaborator Dan Seals for “You Still Move Me,” arriving April 10. Pre-Save the new duet HERE.

The new single, originally written and released by Seals in 1986, is the latest release from Dan Seals & Friends: The Last Duet, coming August 28 via Melody Place Records. Pre-Save the album HERE.

Osmond and Seals first collaborated on “Meet Me In Montana” (1985), winning “Vocal Duo of the Year” at the 1986 CMA Awards. The hit also earned a No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot Country Singles chart, and was released on both artists’ solo albums.

“I am extremely grateful that music brought Dan and me together all those years ago, in 1985,” said Marie Osmond, adding, “It was an honor to sing and perform with him back then, and very special to hear our voices together again over 40 years later. He was a true musical visionary and will always hold a place in my heart.”

Throughout her six-decade career, Marie Osmond has achieved several accolades, including multiple No. 1 chart-topping hits (“Unexpected,” “You’re Still New to Me,” “There’s No Stopping Your Heart”), several ACM, AMA, and CMA nominations, and No. 1 Show honor from Caesars Entertainment for her 11-year residency with brother, Donny Osmond. Her most recent album, Unexpected (2021), features classical, operatic, and Broadway tunes. On Broadway, she appeared in The King and I and, alongside her brother, Donny & Marie - A Broadway Christmas.

About Dan Seals

Seals first gained fame as "England Dan" in the pop-rock duo, England Dan & John Ford Coley. The pair’s 1976 song "I'd Really Love to See You Tonight" became a pop hit, and was followed by other classics, "Nights Are Forever Without You” and “Love Is The Answer."

In 1984, "God Must Be a Cowboy" gave him his first country top 10 hit, paving the way for a run of 11 No. 1 Billboard country hits. Hits include "Bop," "Everything That Glitters (Is Not Gold)," and "Meet Me in Montana" with Marie Osmond. His work earned him two CMA awards, multiple GRAMMY nominations and a loyal fanbase.

When the radio hits slowed, Seals remained a touring act, later performing with his brother Jim (from Seals & Crofts) as Seals & Seals, bringing their respective catalogs to audiences worldwide. Diagnosed with mantle cell lymphoma in 2007, Seals passed away on March 25, 2009, at 8:30 p.m. He was posthumously inducted into the Texas Heritage Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2025.