Max McNown Embarking on 'The Summer Vacation Tour' This Summer

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Nashville-based singer-songwriter Max McNown is going on the road with “The Summer Vacation Tour,” a new slate of headline shows across North America throughout July and August 2026.

The new tour kicks off July 8th in McNown’s home state of Oregon and wraps in New York City on August 19th. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 10 at 10 am local time. For early access to tickets, VIP packages, and more information, visit here.

Thursday marked day two of McNown’s back-to-back sold-out shows at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium as part of the ongoing “The Cost of Growing Up Tour,” which includes additional sold-out shows in Lexington and Oklahoma City, plus upcoming festival performances at Stagecoach, Osheage, Bourbon & Beyond, and more.

McNown recently released “Standstill (My, My, My),” one of his newer standalone drops after last fall’s release of the stripped-back EP, Both Sides of the Blade (November 2025). More new music is forthcoming throughout the year.

McNown’s breakout hit “A Lot More Free” has gone RIAA Certified Platinum in the U.S., amassed over 360M worldwide streams to date, and made its Billboard Hot 100 debut at #97, which launched him to the top of Billboard’s Emerging Artists chart. The song was featured in his 2023 debut EP and his 2024 full-length Wandering album.

His follow-up track, “Better Me For You (Brown Eyes),” which is the lead single from his 2025 sophomore album Night Diving (The Cost of Growing Up), also went double Platinum in the U.S, and landed McNown his highest charting position on the Billboard Hot 100 (at #26).

The Summer Vacation 2026 Tour

Jul 8 - McMenamins Grand Lodge - Forest Grove, OR ~

Jul 9 - Dune Peninsula - Tacoma, WA ~

Jul 11 - Cowboys Music Festival - Calgary, AB *

Jul 12 - Country Thunder Saskatchewan - Craven, SK *

Jul 14 - The Old Saloon - Emigrant, MT - SOLD OUT #

Jul 15 - King Concert Series at Snow King Summit Stage - Jackson, WY #

Jul 16 - Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden - Boise, ID #

Jul 20 - The Pub Station Ballroom - Billings, MT with &

Jul 28 - Bottle & Cork - Dewey Beach, DE ^

Jul 29 - Lake Morey Summer Concert Series - Fairlee, VT ^

Jul 31 - Osheaga Festival - Montreal, QC *

Aug 1 - Roadrunner - Boston, MA ^

Aug 2 - The Fillmore - Silver Spring, MD ^

Aug 5 - The Salt Shed - Chicago, IL ^

Aug 6 - The Sylvee - Madison, WI ^

Aug 7 - WE Fest - Detroit Lakes, MN *

Aug 9 - Boots & Hearts Fest - Oro Medonte, ON *

Aug 11 - Hard Rock Casino Ottawa - Ottawa, ON ^

Aug 12 - Casino New Brunswick - Moncton, NB % ^

Aug 13 - Scotiabank Centre - Halifax, NS

Aug 15 - Lasso Country Music Fest - Montreal, QC

Aug 16 - Erie County Fair - Hamburg, NY +

Aug 17 - The Fillmore - Philadelphia, PA #

Aug 19 - The Rooftop at Pier 17 - New York, NY #

Aug 28 - Edmonton, AB - Boots & Hearts Fest *

Sep 3 - Alaska State Fair - Palmer, AK *

Sep 27 - Bourbon & Beyond - Louisville, KY *

With Special Guest

~ Briscoe

# The Jack Wharff Band

^ Sam Burchfield

% The Band Perry

+ Waylon Wyatt

& Lily Meola

* Festival Date

The Cost Of Growing Up 2026 Tour

Apr 1 - Ryman Auditorium - Nashville, TN > SOLD OUT

Apr 2 - Ryman Auditorium - Nashville, TN @ SOLD OUT

Apr 9 - The Lyric Oxford - Oxford, MS ^

Apr 10 - Avondale Brewing Company - Birmingham, AL ^

Apr 11 - The Burl Outdoors - Lexington, KY ^ SOLD OUT

Apr 14 - KEMBA Live! - Columbus, OH ^

Apr 15 - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre - Indianapolis, IN ^

Apr 17 - 9th Street - Columbia, MO *

Apr 18 - Steelhouse - Omaha, NE *

Apr 19 - The Cotillion Ballroom - Wichita, KS *

Apr 21 - Ozark Music Hall - Fayetteville, AR *

Apr 22 - The Jones Assembly - Oklahoma City, OK * SOLD OUT

Apr 24- Lone Star Smokeout - Arlington, TX +

Apr 26 - Stagecoach (Empire Polo Club) -Indio, CA +

May 9 - Country Thunder Florida - St. Pete Beach, FL +

May 16 - Boots in the Park - Albuquerque, NM +

Jun 4 - BMO Pavilion - Milwaukee, WI #

Jun 5 - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill - Sterling Heights, MI #

Jun 6 - Acrisure Amphitheater - Grand Rapids, MI #

Jun 12 - Bergenhus Festning - Bergen

Jun 14 - B-K - Stockholm, Sweden

Jun 16 - Columbiahalle - Berlin, Berlin

Jun 18 - Georg Elser Hall - Hamburg, Germany

Jun 19 - Heartland Festival - Kværndrup, Copenhagen

Jun 21 - Pinkpop - Landgraaf, LI

Jun 23 - E-Werk - Cologne, North Rhine-Westphalia

Jun 24 - Zenith - Munich, BY

Jun 26 - State Fayre - Chelmsford, UK

Jul 11 - Cowboys Music Festival - Calgary, Canada +

Jul 12 - Country Thunder Saskatchewan - Craven, Canada +

Jul 14 - The Old Saloon - Emigrant, MT SOLD OUT

Jul 15 - Snow King Mountain - King Concert Series - Jackson, WY

Jul 29- Lake Morey Summer Concert Series -Fairlee, VT

Jul 31- Osheaga Festival - Montreal, QC +

Aug 7 - WE Fest Country Music Festival at Soo Pass Ranch - Detroit Lakes, MN +

Aug 9 - Boots and Hearts Music Festival - Oro-Medonte, Canada

Aug 15 - Lasso Festival - Montreal, QC +

Aug 20- Marshall Health Network Arena (formerly Mountain Health Arena) - Huntington, WV #

Aug 21 - CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park - Simpsonville, SC #

Aug 22 - The Orion Amphitheater - Huntsville, AL #

Aug 28 - Boots And Hearts West - Edmonton, Canada +

Sep 3 - Alaska State Fair- Palmer, AK +

Sep 27 - Bourbon & Beyond - Louisville, KY +

With Support From:

~ Austin McKay

> The Jack Wharff Band

@ Briscoe

^ Ashley Anne

* Nolan Taylor

Photo Credit: Daylin Jarvis