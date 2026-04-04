Mannes Chamber Music Festival to Be Held at Arnhold Hall; Starts April 7

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Presented by the Mannes School of Music, the Mannes Chamber Music Festival will be presented at Arnhold Hall from April 7-14, 2026.

The festival is a special weeklong series featuring the esteemed Mannes faculty and students performing chamber music from the canon to the contemporary.

This spring, the festival features Olivier Messiaen's rarely programmed Quatuor pour la fin du temps (“Quartet for the End of Time”), performed by Rebecca Fischer and Simone Dinnerstein, and a Chamber Music Lecture by Professor Audrey Axinn.

The Festival’s Grand Finale features music by Charles Martin Tornov Loeffler, Eric Ewazen, Felix Mendelssohn, and Mannes composition faculty Christopher Cerrone and David T. Little. Faculty performers include flutist Brandon George; violinists Miranda Cuckson, Wen Qian, and David Southorn; violist Daniel Panner; cellists Michael Nicolas and Jeffrey Zeigler; and pianist J.Y. Song.

RSVP is free with limited availability. Come celebrate the artistry, collaboration, and vibrant tradition of chamber music that makes this festival truly unforgettable.