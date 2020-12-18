Sammy Johnson Covers Stevie Wonder On New Single 'For Your Love'

Auckland singer-songwriter Sammy Johnson has announced the tracklisting and cover art for his first entirely reggae album Cool & Easy, set to release on January 22nd, 2021 via tastemaker label Mensch House Records. His new single "For Your Love" is a moving rendition of the classic song from music icon Stevie Wonder. "For Your Love" follows the release of Cool & Easy's lead single which is currently #12 on the Official NZ Hot Singles Chart! "For Your Love'' drops this Friday, December 18th after premiering on American Songwriter.

On "For Your Love," Sammy Johnson covers the legendary songwriter/musician Stevie Wonder. It will be the first cover song that Sammy Johnson has included in a project. He says, "It is one of those timeless feel good songs that always hits the spot." He continues, "To me the song represents all the good things about music especially soul music and the era in which it was created. I think as music evolves a lot of great things are added but also a lot of great things are lost. There's something about music created in that time that just resonates with me more."

Somewhere between the charisma of Frank Sinatra, the empathetic tone of Bob Marley and the smooth and sultry vocal runs of Lauryn Hill, lives the warm and kind voice of Sammy Johnson. An Australian native, Sammy Johnson embraces his Maori and Polynesian roots to create positive and uplifting music. Known for blending together island reggae, soul and jazz vibes with heartfelt lyrics, Sammy's forthcoming album marks his first full reggae album. 'Cool & Easy is so many things," said Sammy Johnson. "It's the rekindling of my love for reggae music, it's my first reggae full album and it is a true authentic expression of how reggae music has touched my life and blessed me with the opportunity to do what I love."

Sammy continues, "I know the world is in such a fragile state right now. As easy as it would have been for me to reflect on that, I felt so strongly to consciously create something that would provide a place of refuge, peace, love and happiness. I'm so proud of this album and I pray that you receive it with all the love and good vibes it's wrapped up in."

While Johnson is known for crossing genres, he pays tribute to reggae and his icons on Cool & Easy, bringing his signature croon to catchy, timeless beats. A staple at reggae festivals, Sammy Johnson has performed at tastemaker events including One Love, Cali Roots and more both in the US and abroad. Produced by Grammy Winning producer J-Vibe, Cool & Easy is an authentic expression of how reggae music has affected Johnson's music and life. In a year of uncertainties, Sammy Johnson focuses on giving fans a bright escape, setting an optimistic path for the beginning of 2021.

While the COVID-19 pandemic forced most musicians to slow down, Sammy Johnson has remained active releasing a series of new singles and acoustic tracks as offerings to fans during the lockdown. His single "Amazing" charted in three countries on iTunes, hitting #2 in New Zealand on the R&B charts and #20 on the overall charts, and #51 in Australia on R&B charts. Sammy Johnson was also honored at the Island Music Awards in 2020, winning the "Best Collaboration" award for his contribution to "Queen Majesty" alongside reggae superstars Common Kings and The Green.

Pre-order / Pre-save Cool & Easy at the link here: https://fanlink.to/sjcoolandeasy



Sammy Johnson's "Cool & Easy" track list is as follows:

1 - Come a Little Closer

2 - She's a Keeper

3 - It's Alright

4 - For Your Love

5 - I Don't Wanna Know

6 - If You Knew

7 - Could You Be

8 - Cool & Easy

9 - The Edge

10 - Cool & Easy feat. Eli-Mac

