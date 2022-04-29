Samm Henshaw Unveils Special Edition 'Untidy Soul' Vinyl

Today, emergent R&B stronghold Samm Henshaw releases a special vinyl edition of his debut album Untidy Soul via AWAL. An exclusive cream vinyl is also available at Urban Outfitters. The 16-track project was previously released on January 28th.

On Untidy Soul, Samm Henshaw gives his brassy old-school tone a contemporary flair with gorgeous sanguine tracks like "Grow." Vibe lauded the new LP for its "beautiful conglomerate of influences," while NPR raved, "It has this arch, it has motifs, it all holds together as a conceptual statement."

Samm also recently announced a run of US headline dates as part of his 'Untidy Soul' tour. He kicks off the at Cafe Du Nord in San Francisco on June 3rd. Please see his full list of dates below.

The son of a reverend, Henshaw grew up on gospel music and began writing worship songs for church at the age of 15. Naming Kirk Franklin, Lauryn Hill, and Marvin Gaye among his early inspirations, he made his acclaimed debut with a 2015 EP called The Sound Experiment (followed by The Sound Experiment 2 in 2016), and soon began touring with such artists as Chance the Rapper and Tori Kelly.

Over the coming years, he made waves with singles like 2018's "Broke" and 2019's "Church"-a high-powered collaboration with Atlanta-based duo EARTHGANG that's amassed over 24 million Spotify streams to date. At the end of 2020, Samm Henshaw released "upbeat and positive anthem" (NPR Music) "All Good," a collaboration with Samsung UK, which now has over 1 million streams on YouTube alone.

Listen to the album here:

Tour Dates

6/3/2022 - San Francisco, CA - Café Du Nord

6/4/2022 - West Hollywood, CA - The Roxy

6/7/2022 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues Cambridge Room- Dallas

6/8/2022 - Houston, TX - House of Blues Bronze Peacock

6/10/2022 - Atlanta, GA - The Loft - Atlanta

6/13/2022 - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg

6/14/2022 - Philadelphia, PA - MilkBoy

6/16/2022 - Washington, D.C. - Songbyrd Music House and Record Cafe