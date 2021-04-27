Sam i Shares Breakbot Remix of 'Shake'

Today, GRAMMY-nominated DJ, music producer, composer, music director and film director Sam Spiegel, a.k.a. Sam i, shared remix-royalty Breakbot's steamy, summer-ready remix of his latest single "Shake," featuring Phantom Planet's Alex Greenwald.

Adding Chic-infused guitar and a symphony of boogied-out synth work to Spiegel's initial hypnotic, slinking bassline, Breakbot's remix transforms the original uplifting electro stomper into a seductive disco slowburner - arriving just in time for the sunny months ahead. "Breakbot couldn't have flipped this song in a cooler, sexier way. Get ready to wave out to some funky, pornographic vibes from the retro future," Spiegel says.

With his recently retired DJ duo N.A.S.A., Sam collaborated with Wu-Tang Clan, Kanye West, M.I.A., Childish Gambino, David Byrne, George Clinton, Lykke Li and many more. Earning a Grammy nomination for his production of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs' album Show Your Bones, he has also produced artists like Crystal Castles, Lizzo, Childish Gambino and Fatlip.



Working with his brother, Oscar-nominated film director Spike Jonze, Sam's soundtrack for a dreamy Adidas commercial with vocals by Karen O. reached No. 1 on the iTunes charts -- he also scored Jonze's Yeah Right!, the top-selling skate movie of all-time, HBO's Pretty Things and Drew Barrymore's Whip It.

And with his global award-winning music & sound company Squeak E. Clean, Sam has worked with Nike, Sonos, Cadillac, Opening Ceremony, Honda and beyond. His collaborations with celebrated director Jean-Paul Goude include projects with Chanel, Lacoste and Hermès, as well as Jean-Paul's exhibition at the world-famous Centre Pompidou.

Photo Credit: Virpi Kettu and San Serif