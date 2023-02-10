Multi-Platinum-selling hitmaker Sam Hunt releases new song "Walmart" today. Hunt and co-writers Zach Crowell, Shane McAnally, and Josh Osborne maintain an undercurrent in "Walmart" that life has a way of working out, as Hunt transports the listener to a small town run in with an ex's mother.

Hunt is introspective while looking back on open-ended questions of his past, now with the knowledge of life and years gone by.

"Walmart" serves as the latest from the five-time GRAMMY nominee, following his nostalgic "Start Nowhere" and his current Top 20-and-climbing radio hit "Water Under the Bridge."

Sam Hunt is a five-time GRAMMY-nominated, multi-Platinum-selling, award-winning hitmaker. His sophomore album SOUTHSIDE debuted to critical acclaim and was one of the top country albums of 2020 landing at No. 1 on the Billboard Country Albums chart.

Named one of the Best Albums of the Year by The New York Times and US Weekly, the Platinum-selling project features 12 songs all written by Hunt including his No. 1 hits "Kinfolks," "Breaking Up Was Easy in the 90's," one of NPR's Best Songs of 2020 "Hard To Forget," and his three-week No. 1, 9x Platinum-selling, GRAMMY-nominated smash, "Body Like A Back Road."

Hunt also wrote his recent eighth chart-topping hit, "23," his latest radio staple "Water Under the Bridge," and brand-new tracks, "Start Nowhere" and "Walmart."

SOUTHSIDE follows Hunt's GRAMMY-nominated, Triple-Platinum-selling debut album, MONTEVALLO, which also topped the Billboard Country Albums chart and produced four No. 1 singles. All ten tracks on MONTEVALLO are RIAA certified with seven achieving Platinum or Multi-Platinum status including "Leave the Night On," "House Party," "Take Your Time," "Break Up In A Small Town," "Speakers," and "Make You Miss Me."

Called "stylistically provocative" by The New York Times and "deceptively phenomenal" by The Washington Post, Hunt has received accolades from Associated Press, Billboard, Esquire, Entertainment Weekly, Los Angeles Times, NPR, Rolling Stone, SPIN Magazine, Village Voice, The New York Times, The Washington Post and more. Since MONTEVALLO's 2014 release, Hunt has accumulated over 12.8 billion global streams and has earned 43 million RIAA certified units.