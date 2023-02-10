Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Sam Hunt Releases New Song 'Walmart'

Feb. 10, 2023  

Multi-Platinum-selling hitmaker Sam Hunt releases new song "Walmart" today. Hunt and co-writers Zach Crowell, Shane McAnally, and Josh Osborne maintain an undercurrent in "Walmart" that life has a way of working out, as Hunt transports the listener to a small town run in with an ex's mother.

Hunt is introspective while looking back on open-ended questions of his past, now with the knowledge of life and years gone by.

"Walmart" serves as the latest from the five-time GRAMMY nominee, following his nostalgic "Start Nowhere" and his current Top 20-and-climbing radio hit "Water Under the Bridge."

Sam Hunt is a five-time GRAMMY-nominated, multi-Platinum-selling, award-winning hitmaker. His sophomore album SOUTHSIDE debuted to critical acclaim and was one of the top country albums of 2020 landing at No. 1 on the Billboard Country Albums chart.

Named one of the Best Albums of the Year by The New York Times and US Weekly, the Platinum-selling project features 12 songs all written by Hunt including his No. 1 hits "Kinfolks," "Breaking Up Was Easy in the 90's," one of NPR's Best Songs of 2020 "Hard To Forget," and his three-week No. 1, 9x Platinum-selling, GRAMMY-nominated smash, "Body Like A Back Road."

Hunt also wrote his recent eighth chart-topping hit, "23," his latest radio staple "Water Under the Bridge," and brand-new tracks, "Start Nowhere" and "Walmart."

SOUTHSIDE follows Hunt's GRAMMY-nominated, Triple-Platinum-selling debut album, MONTEVALLO, which also topped the Billboard Country Albums chart and produced four No. 1 singles. All ten tracks on MONTEVALLO are RIAA certified with seven achieving Platinum or Multi-Platinum status including "Leave the Night On," "House Party," "Take Your Time," "Break Up In A Small Town," "Speakers," and "Make You Miss Me."

Called "stylistically provocative" by The New York Times and "deceptively phenomenal" by The Washington Post, Hunt has received accolades from Associated Press, Billboard, Esquire, Entertainment Weekly, Los Angeles Times, NPR, Rolling Stone, SPIN Magazine, Village Voice, The New York Times, The Washington Post and more. Since MONTEVALLO's 2014 release, Hunt has accumulated over 12.8 billion global streams and has earned 43 million RIAA certified units.




RVMDON Release New Single 'Pump It'RVMDON Release New Single 'Pump It'
February 10, 2023

Rvmdon's new single “Pump It” is one of his most exciting releases to date. With an energetic vocal and an up-tempo beat, “Pump It” quickly springs into action with a distorted bass-driven drop, a combination that’s sure to get any crowd jumping.
The HISTORY Channel Honors Black History Month With New Documentary 'Can't Turn Us Around: Alabama's Foot Soldiers'The HISTORY Channel Honors Black History Month With New Documentary 'Can't Turn Us Around: Alabama's Foot Soldiers'
February 10, 2023

The HISTORY® Channel honors Black History Month with the new one-hour documentary “Can’t Turn Us Around: Alabama’s Foot Soldiers” hosted by Theo E.J. Wilson, community activist and grandson of a Tuskegee Airman. Leaders of the civil rights movement and their stories are well known but this poignant documentary tells a different side.
Sun Lo (ATTLAS & Richard Walters) Shares the Otherworldly 'Heights'Sun Lo (ATTLAS & Richard Walters) Shares the Otherworldly 'Heights'
February 10, 2023

Though it’s not a concept album, ATTLAS’s production and Walters’ lyrics coalesced around a single narrative, inspired by Kazuo Ishiguro’s 2021 novel Klara and the Sun, a work of dystopian sci-fi in which an artificial intelligence examines its relationship with the human world. The atmospheric electronica duo is ATTLAS and Richard Walters.
Stephanie Hsu, Poppy Liu & More Join AMERICAN BORN CHINESE on Disney+Stephanie Hsu, Poppy Liu & More Join AMERICAN BORN CHINESE on Disney+
February 10, 2023

The coming-of-age adventure features an all-star international cast, including Academy® Award-Nominees and Golden Globe winners Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”), Ben Wang ('Chang Can Dunk'), two-time International Emmy® Award nominee Yeo Yann Yann ('Wet Season'), Chin Han ('Mortal Kombat'), and more.
iyla Releases New EP 'Appetite for Disaster'iyla Releases New EP 'Appetite for Disaster'
February 10, 2023

iyla drops her new EP, Appetite For Disaster, out now. The 7-track EP features previously released tracks, ‘Sad Bitch Bad Bitch,’ ‘2LATE,’ ‘F.O.H.,’ ‘Lost Me” (feat. Benny The Butcher) and the anthemic focus single, ‘Impala’featuring Los Angeles-based rapper Symba. All tracks were written by iyla and produced by her longtime collaborator, Kadis.
