Sam Fischer Shares New Single 'All My Loving'

Sam Fischer has shared his compelling and emotive new single All My Loving, which is out now through RCA Records and follows his recent single Hopeless Romantic, hit song This City and duet with Demi Lovato What Other People Say.

All My Loving, co-written and produced with Steve Mac during the pandemic, is a soulful and heartfelt song about having an honest conversation with yourself to do better. It builds to a euphoric and passionate chorus of declarations that showcase Sam's powerful vocals. Sam says;

"All My Loving was written with living legend and pop god, Steve Mac, in the middle of the pandemic over zoom, so anything but a big banging pop song about love was not going to be possible. The song itself came from the phrase "have an honest conversation with yourself Sam" being yelled at me. If you were in any relationship throughout the last few years you're lying if it wasn't uniquely challenging at times. My issue is it wasn't a fair fight because I was absolutely the problem and also the one starting it. So, this song is both a banger and a big statement."

Sam's debut single This City currently stands at over 500 million worldwide streams and 4 million worldwide sales and stayed in the UK Top 20 for 11 weeks. The track is also double platinum in Australia, platinum in the UK and Gold in the US, New Zealand and Switzerland. Sam also performed the track on US TV, including Ellen, Jimmy Kimmel and The Late Late Show with James Corden. His duet with Demi Lovato What Other People Say has sold over 1 million copies and saw him perform the track on Ellen alongside Demi Lovato. Earlier this year he completed his first live tours in the UK and US, including a packed-out London Garage performance, and recently supported Ashe on tour in the UK and Europe.

Australian born Sam Fischer first introduced himself with his Not A Hobby EP and has achieved well deserved attention since for his heartfelt songs. Touring North America with his friend Lewis Capaldi, he wowed crowds with his buoyant personality and pure love and talent for song-writing. Now based between LA and London, he not only has received acclaim for his own work, but he continues to solidify his spot as one of the hottest current writers, having worked with global pop superstars including Ciara, Cat Burns, Lennon Stella, Louis Tomlinson, Elle King, Jessie J, Virginia To Vegas and many more.

However, it hasn't all been plain sailing for Sam, who endured his own heartache to achieve his dreams. With the promise of a recording contract in the bag, he set off to LA only for the deal to be pulled away. After months of couch-surfing, he finally and deservedly received his break with This City and project Homework, which has been just the start of an exciting new chapter in Sam's career with lots more still to come.

Listen to the new single here: