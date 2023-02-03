Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Sam Fischer Releases New Track 'You Don't Call Me Anymore'

Sam Fischer Releases New Track 'You Don't Call Me Anymore'

The track is now available on streaming platforms.

Feb. 03, 2023  

Heartbreak affects us all in some form or another, and in Sam Fischer's anthemic new track
'You Don't Call Me Anymore' he explores the feeling of hurt that comes from losing someone we love.

Sam said: "You Don't Call Me Anymore is a song for anyone who's lost someone they had no idea they were losing. Whether it's falling out of love, fading out of friendship or grieving the passing of a loved one. It's the realization that they're not there anymore and
there's no rhyme or reason to it, nothing happened, they're just not around. It hurts, it sucks but it's human and everyone will feel it at some point in their lives, so when they do, at least they'll have this song to find some comfort in."

Sam's debut single This City currently stands at over 500 million worldwide streams and 4 million worldwide sales and stayed in the UK Top 20 for 11 weeks. The track is also double platinum in Australia, platinum in the UK and Gold in the US, New Zealand and Switzerland.
Sam also performed the track on US TV, including Ellen, Jimmy Kimmel and The Late Late Show with James Corden.

His duet with Demi Lovato What Other People Say has sold over 1 million copies and saw him perform the track on Ellen alongside Demi Lovato. Earlier this year he completed his first live tours in the UK and US, including a packed-out London Garage performance, and recently supported Ashe on tour in the UK and Europe.  

With over a billion streams to his name, Australian born Sam Fischer first introduced himself with his Not A Hobby EP and has achieved well deserved attention since for his heartfelt songs. Touring North America with his friend  Lewis Capaldi, he wowed crowds with his buoyant personality and pure love and talent for song-writing. 

Now based between LA and London, he  not only has received acclaim for his own work , but he  continues to solidify his spot as one of the hottest current writers, having worked with  global pop superstars including  Ciara,  Cat Burns, Lennon Stella,  Louis Tomlinson,  Elle King,  Jessie J, Virginia To Vegas  and many more.   

However, it hasn't all been plain sailing for Sam, who endured his own heartache to achieve his dreams. With the promise of a recording contract in the bag, he set off to LA only for the deal to be pulled away.  After months of  couch-surfing,  he finall y and deservedly  received his break  with  This City  and  project  Homework, which has been  just the start of an exciting new chapter in Sam's career with lots more still to come.  

Listen to the new single here:



Shania Twain Drops New Album Queen of Me Photo
Shania Twain Drops New Album 'Queen of Me'
The LP represents a deep and dynamic creative statement from this iconic voice – from the energetic opener “Giddy Up!” through the empowered title track “Queen of Me,” and the passionate finale “The Hardest Stone” – which was produced by Tyler Joseph (Twenty One Pilots).
Mya Byrne Shares New Single Lend You A Hand & Makes TV History Photo
Mya Byrne Shares New Single 'Lend You A Hand' & Makes TV History
Produced by Grammy-nominated songwriter Aaron Lee Tasjan, Rhinestone Tomboy finds Mya Byrne at the forefront of a movement propelled by a much needed burst of fresh air. A queer trans woman playing Americana steeped with potent branches of blues, rock, glam and country music.
Legendary Kauai Icon Larry Rivera Passes Away at 92 Photo
Legendary Kauai Icon Larry Rivera Passes Away at 92
Larry Rivera, a legendary fixture of Kauai, Hawaii whose career spanned over seven decades and who worked alongside Elvis Presley in ‘Blue Hawaii’ has passed away at the age of 92. Also known as “Mr. Coco Palms,” Rivera was a key fixture of Kauai’s entertainment culture where he started his career in the 50s.
Splash House Sets Dates For 10 Year Anniversary Season Photo
Splash House Sets Dates For 10 Year Anniversary Season
Splash House 2023 returns this summer for its second triple-weekender season June 9-11, August 11-13, and August 18-20.

From This Author - Michael Major


Hamish Hawk Releases New Album 'Angel Numbers'Hamish Hawk Releases New Album 'Angel Numbers'
February 3, 2023

Each track on Angel Numbers feels like its own world. There are allusions to Leonard Cohen, Karen Carpenter, David Hockney, Dylan Thomas and Britt Ekland and that’s just on the first song, the gloriously panoramic “Once Upon An Acid Glance.” On “Elvis Lookalike Shadows,”  listeners are granted a visitation from Presley in his ’68 Comeback special.
The War & Treaty Announce New Album 'Lover's Game'The War & Treaty Announce New Album 'Lover's Game'
February 3, 2023

The 10-song collection produced by Dave Cobb, marks their first major-label release under Mercury Nashville as it finds Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter offering a unique perspective on shifting cultural and musical tides while pulling back the layers of a maturing relationship. Plus, check out upcoming tour dates!
Mark Erelli's Releases New LP 'Lay Your Darkness Down'Mark Erelli's Releases New LP 'Lay Your Darkness Down'
February 3, 2023

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Mark Erelli has released his new album, Lay Your Darkness Down, via Soundly Music. Erelli created the powerful LP in the wake of being diagnosed with Retinitis Pigmentosa (“RP”) – a devastating, degenerative eye disease that leads to blindness. Plus, check out upcoming tour dates!
Paul Shaffer and the World's Most Dangerous Band Return to THE TONIGHT SHOW TonightPaul Shaffer and the World's Most Dangerous Band Return to THE TONIGHT SHOW Tonight
February 3, 2023

Paul Shaffer, former “Late Night” bandleader and his longtime backing band are returning to 30 Rock to sub in for The Roots. The occasion marks Shaffer’s return to late night after serving as bandleader for David Letterman for over 30 years. Kit Harington and Tyler James Williams will also appear during tonight’s episode.      
Rob49 Drops Off New Single '4 God II'Rob49 Drops Off New Single '4 God II'
February 3, 2023

Rob49, just dropped his latest street anthem, “4 God II”. This single, produced by Schife, Rico on the Keys and Tupun, is the first of the year, following his highly successful “Welcome to Vulture Island” album released in 2022. The video, directed by Gerard Victor, shows the Vulture Island star bossed up and bounced back.
share