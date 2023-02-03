Sam Fischer Releases New Track 'You Don't Call Me Anymore'

Heartbreak affects us all in some form or another, and in Sam Fischer's anthemic new track

'You Don't Call Me Anymore' he explores the feeling of hurt that comes from losing someone we love.

Sam said: "You Don't Call Me Anymore is a song for anyone who's lost someone they had no idea they were losing. Whether it's falling out of love, fading out of friendship or grieving the passing of a loved one. It's the realization that they're not there anymore and

there's no rhyme or reason to it, nothing happened, they're just not around. It hurts, it sucks but it's human and everyone will feel it at some point in their lives, so when they do, at least they'll have this song to find some comfort in."

Sam's debut single This City currently stands at over 500 million worldwide streams and 4 million worldwide sales and stayed in the UK Top 20 for 11 weeks. The track is also double platinum in Australia, platinum in the UK and Gold in the US, New Zealand and Switzerland.

Sam also performed the track on US TV, including Ellen, Jimmy Kimmel and The Late Late Show with James Corden.

His duet with Demi Lovato What Other People Say has sold over 1 million copies and saw him perform the track on Ellen alongside Demi Lovato. Earlier this year he completed his first live tours in the UK and US, including a packed-out London Garage performance, and recently supported Ashe on tour in the UK and Europe.

With over a billion streams to his name, Australian born Sam Fischer first introduced himself with his Not A Hobby EP and has achieved well deserved attention since for his heartfelt songs. Touring North America with his friend Lewis Capaldi, he wowed crowds with his buoyant personality and pure love and talent for song-writing.

Now based between LA and London, he not only has received acclaim for his own work , but he continues to solidify his spot as one of the hottest current writers, having worked with global pop superstars including Ciara, Cat Burns, Lennon Stella, Louis Tomlinson, Elle King, Jessie J, Virginia To Vegas and many more.

However, it hasn't all been plain sailing for Sam, who endured his own heartache to achieve his dreams. With the promise of a recording contract in the bag, he set off to LA only for the deal to be pulled away. After months of couch-surfing, he finall y and deservedly received his break with This City and project Homework, which has been just the start of an exciting new chapter in Sam's career with lots more still to come.

Listen to the new single here: