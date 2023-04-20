Sam Fischer Announces the 'Something to Hold Onto' Tour

With over a billion streams to his name, the man behind global hits 'This City' and 'What Other People Say' ft Demi Lovato is taking it back to his roots with a run of small and intimate shows on The Something To Hold Onto Tour.

The tour - named after a poignant lyric from his latest release 'High On You' ft Amy Shark - will see Sam showcase new music from his highly anticipated upcoming album acoustically around Europe.

He said: "I'm so excited to finally announce these shows. It's an intimate and acoustic chance for me to play new music and say thanks to my fans for being so incredibly patient with me. All my music starts with writing to one instrument so I'm inviting everyone into that moment with me. It's real, it's raw and it's something for my fans to hold onto until it's time for the main event."

Tour Dates

31 May - AB Club - Brussels, BE

2 June - Helios 37 - Cologne, DE

3 June - Badehaus - Berlin, DE

5 June - Le Pop Up - Paris, FR

6 June - Bitterzoet - Amsterdam, NL

8 June - The Waiting Room - London, UK

ABOUT SAM FISCHER

Australian born Sam Fischer first introduced himself with his Not A Hobby EP and has achieved well deserved attention since for his heartfelt songs. Now based between LA and London, he not only has received acclaim for his own work, but he continues to solidify his spot as one of the hottest current writers, having worked with global pop superstars including Cian Ducrot, Ciara, Cat Burns, Lennon Stella, Louis Tomlinson, Elle King, Jessie J, Virginia To Vegas and many more.

However, it hasn't all been plain sailing for Sam, who endured his own heartache to achieve his dreams. With the promise of a recording contract in the bag, he set off to LA only for the deal to be pulled away. After months of couch-surfing, he finally and deservedly received his break with This City and project Homework, which has been just the start of an exciting new chapter in Sam's career with lots more still to come.

Sam's debut single This City currently stands at over 500 million worldwide streams and 4 million worldwide sales and stayed in the UK Top 20 for 11 weeks. The track is also double platinum in Australia, platinum in the UK and Gold in the US, New Zealand and Switzerland. Sam also performed the track on US TV, including Ellen, Jimmy Kimmel and The Late Late Show with James Corden. His duet with Demi Lovato What Other People Say has sold over 1 million copies and saw him perform the track on Ellen alongside Demi Lovato.