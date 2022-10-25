Sam Fender Shares New Single 'Wild Grey Ocean'

Sam Fender is pleased to share a new track, "Wild Grey Ocean," the first of two new songs included on the forthcoming Seventeen Going Under - Live Deluxe Edition. The LP will be released on December 9 via Geffen Records.

"Wild Grey Ocean'' was recorded during the original album sessions and similarly to much of the material on the record, it reflects moments and memories of Sam's teenage years; personal ruminations punctured by his distinctive guitar motif.

Also released on December 9 will be Live From Finsbury Park which captures Sam's scintillating sell-out performance in front of 45,000 fans earlier this summer in London. As Sam's biggest headline show to date, and straight off the back of his show-stealing performance at Glastonbury Festival, the Finsbury Park show paid testament to an incredible twelve months for an artist whose rise has been meteoric.

The album will be released as a standalone double coloured vinyl. It will also feature on a "Live Deluxe Edition" of Seventeen Going Under on double CD, including the B-sides, "Wild Grey Ocean," and one additional new track.

Seventeen Going Under was originally released on October 8, 2021. It debuted at number 1 in the UK on a wave of critical acclaim, and set up a tremendous twelve months for one of Britain's best songwriters, winning Sam a second BRIT Award for Best Rock/Alternative Act, two NME Awards, a prestigious Ivor Novello Award for songwriting, and Sam's first Mercury Prize nomination.

In June 2023, Sam headlines two nights at the 55,000+ capacity St. James' Park in his hometown of Newcastle. Both shows sold out instantly. New dates in Belfast and Dublin are also on sale now for next Summer.

Listen to the new single here: