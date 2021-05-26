Saint Motel Release Official Video for New Single 'It's All Happening'

Elektra recording group Saint Motel have unveiled an official music video for their new single "It's All Happening". Once again, Saint Motel frontman A/J Jackson stepped behind the camera, co-directing the cinematic visual alongside Mario Contini. Watch the video on the band's official YouTube Channel HERE. "It's All Happening" will appear on Saint Motel's much anticipated forthcoming album The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, which is due for release on June 25, 2021. The album is available for pre-order now HERE.

On The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack the Los Angeles-based band dreams up their own cinematic experience in album form, as its songs cycle through stories of love, danger, and impossible triumph. The album also embodies an opulent sound true to its ambitious scope. Co-produced by frontman A/J Jackson and Grammy Award-winner Mark Needham (The Killers, Dolly Parton, Chris Isaac), The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack continues the Saint Motel custom of joyfully blurring genres, bringing in elements of everything from symphonic pop to big band.

Audiences began experiencing the album with the release of a pair of EPs: The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack: Pt.1 and The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Pt. 2. Among many highlights, "Van Horn" has amassed nearly 20 million streams, while the band performed it on ABC's JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE! Receiving critical acclaim, DUJOUR described "Preach" as "a bop," while American Songwriter poured over the album's concept in an in-depth interview with A/J. Further looks came from Ladygunn, Hollywood Life, and more. Now, fans get the full picture of Saint Motel's vision with the complete The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack studio album.

In the lead up to the album, Saint Motel made history as "the first band to open their own virtual metaverse" powered by Mozilla Hubs. The virtual world is designed as a motel with each room dedicated to a song on The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack. The quartet's launch of "New World" welcomed fans to the virtual space where Jackson performed a live acoustic set. In this 3D VR chatroom enabled for all headsets and browsers, audiences can enter an exclusive, immersive environment to engage directly with the band through virtual meet-and-greets and intimate, live performances, consume exclusive video content, and much more. Additionally, it doubles as a space for fans to congregate and get to know each other. Saint Motel's "New World" upholds what has become a tradition of engaging with groundbreaking technology for the guys. Visit www.saintmotel.com/newworld to explore the "New World." In 2016, they dropped their Elektra full length debut saintmotelevision as the first-ever Virtual Reality album and first-ever Augmented Reality album and accompanied the record with the free saintmotel AR/VR app.

Stay tuned for more from Saint Motel soon.