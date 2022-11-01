Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Sabrina Francis Launches Her New Single 'Call Me'

Sabrina Francis’ new single ‘Call Me’ continues the musical and lyrical direction set by the previous singles.

Nov. 01, 2022  

Afro-Caribbean pop artist Sabrina Francis returned to London from Grenada on the 27th of October 2022 just one year after her headline sold-out shows at The Tabernacle and Pizza Express Live.

This year, performing at the prestigious Bush Hall, Sabrina Francis launched her newest single 'Call Me' with her coveted Treehouse band after the grand acclaim of her last two singles 'Cocoa Tea' and 'Learn To Love' widely praised across the UK and amassing over 450,000 views on YouTube, gaining the support of the BBC Radio Network with interviews across 'Carrie and David Grant Show', 'The Scene' and ' The Late Show', and premiering on Notion and Wonderland, with further praise from tastemakers such as Earmilk and Wordplay.

Sabrina Francis' new single 'Call Me' continues the musical and lyrical direction set by the previous singles, with the young Grenadian singer once again pouring her heart and soul into her art. 'Call Me' delivers yet another captivating dose of her signature honest and uplifting Afro-Caribbean sensibility. Finding the sweet spot between traditional songwriting and modern production, Sabrina Francis concluded her 2022 musical journey with a fitting premiere at the iconic Bush Hall in West London.

Embracing her humble and grounded origins, the success of last year's European & UK tour comes as no surprise considering the energy and enthusiasm Sabrina Francis has for her music and her fans. Having won the prestigious John Lennon Songwriting Award in 2019, and collaborated with Joss Stone on 'Grenada', Sabrina Francis is clearly a talent for the future. With two more shows planned in Cambridge and Birmingham, this UK tour will assuredly mark Sabrina's place as a worldwide contender.

Listen to the new single here:



