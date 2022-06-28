SUUNS Frontman Ben Shemie Shares 'The Return' From Solo LP 'Desiderata'

the second single from Desiderata, the stunning and futuristic new record from SUUNS frontman Ben Shemie. The Return is out on all platforms now.

The Return is one of the most melodically strong tracks on the album, with processed vocals and naturalistic lyrics over an arpeggiating synthesizer and drum machine, a provocative hybrid of technology and nature. The song builds in melodic complexity and tension but never explodes, remaining elusive and mysterious.

From the artist:

"The Return" is the last song and the conclusion of Desiderata. It is our hero's return to earth, and a yearning for connection. The tightly arranged strings of the album give way to repetitive riffs of a TB303 synthesizer. The voyage into the deepest recesses of the universe reveal that the end is merely the beginning, and that the distant stars are actually inside of all of us.

The album was made with Canadian contemporary ensemble the Molinari String Quartet. It's a fusion of sci-fi electronic pop and heady chamber music, and for me it calls to mind a glossy and cold future cityscape, Blade Runner style. When Ben says it's "a soundtrack to a movie that doesn't exist" he's not kidding.

It's a lot to digest but the sonic world is fascinating and so skillfully put together, especially considering the diversity of the material. I think you'll find a lot to keep your attention.

