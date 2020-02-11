STAIND Announces More 2020 Tour Dates

Newly reunited, multi-platinum rock band, STAIND have confirmed several 2020 festival dates, and an extensive 31-date North America tour with Disturbed.

After a five-year hiatus, STAIND received a warm welcome back to the stage in 2019, with unforgettable festival performances and sold-out solo dates. Performing some of their biggest hits, along with heavier deep cuts to wildly enthusiastic crowds, the band will continue to perform in 2020 with dates throughout the US.

"We're psyched to be joining our friends Disturbed as they celebrate their 20th anniversary," says lead guitarist Mike Mushok. "Can't wait to get back with the guys and play some shows!"

"Everyone has tried to put me in a box. He's this. He's that. Yes, I'm a country singer. Yes, I'm a rock singer," says Aaron Lewis. "I think the conclusion is I'm a singer/songwriter."

STAIND will play Epicenter Festival, Rockville, Sonic Temple and Rocklahoma before kicking off their North America amphitheater tour with Disturbed, beginning July 15 in Maryland Heights, MO (tour dates below) Purchase tickets HERE

From the late 90s to the early 2000s, STAIND gained worldwide recognition as one of the most powerful rock bands in modern music. Aaron Lewis's raw, authentic lyrics combined with dynamic hard rock energy, resulted in a multi-platinum career spanning more than two decades. Accolades include RIAA Platinum-certified albums Break The Cycle, Dysfunction, Chapter V, and 14 Shades of Grey, and the chart-topping smash singles, "Right Here" and "It's Been A While" - one of the most played songs in modern rock radio history.

STAIND 2020 TOUR DATES:

May 2 Concord, NC @ Epicenter Festival 2020

May 9 Daytona Beach, FL @ Rockville

May 16 Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival

May 24 Pryor, OK @ Rocklahoma

WITH DISTURBED AND SPECIAL GUEST BAD WOLVES:

July 15 Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 16 Cadott, WI @ Rock Fest

July 17 Grand Rapids, MI @ Upheaval Festival

July 21 Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

July 23 Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 24 West Palm Beach, FL @ THINK Financial Amphitheatre

July 26 Bristol, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

July 29 Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

July 30 Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

Aug 1 Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

Aug 2 Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre

Aug 4 Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Aug 6 Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Aug 8 Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Aug 10 Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

Aug 11 Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

Aug 13 Burgettstown, PA @ S&T Bank Music Park

Aug 15 Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

Aug 16 Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

Aug 20 Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug 21 Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

Aug 23 Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

Aug 26 Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

Aug 27 The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Aug 29 Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

Aug 30 Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

Sept 1 Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept 2 Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

Sept 4 Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

Sept 5 Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre

Sept 9 Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

Sept 11 Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

Sept 12 Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre





