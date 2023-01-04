Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
SOMEBODY'S CHILD Shares New Single 'I Need Ya'

Their new album will be released on February 3.

Jan. 04, 2023  

On February 3 Cian Godfrey who records and performs as Somebody's Child will release his debut self-titled album via Frenchkiss Records. Today he shares a new taste of the LP by way of new single "I Need Ya."

While he now lives in London, the video was shot in Godfrey's home-country of Ireland and he shares "Drift culture (a motorsport) is a big thing in Ireland and when the director came to me with the idea I immediately thought it was cool as some of my friends are big into it. We didn't want an emotional video but something fun and energetic, while also shining light on an Irish subculture that goes a little unnoticed. It was a lot of fun."

Listen/share the song here and watch the video here:

"I Need Ya" follows previous singles "We Could Start A War," "Sell Out," and "Broken Record," where Godfrey says, "This was one of the first songs that defined the sound and pace of the album. Some of this album can be boiled down back to my chronic fear of growing older. To me this track in particular is a gentle reminder to stay young for as long as you can."

Somebody's Child has its roots in Godfrey's formative years growing up in Dublin and the experiences that went with it. It was recorded at East London's Hackney Road Studios with the producer Mikko Gordon (The Smile, Gaz Coombes, Thom Yorke)

This month Somebody's Child embark on a world-wide tour that includes stops in Austin for SXSW as well as a show at New York City's Mercury Lounge on March 22 and at The Middle East Upstairs in Boston, MA on March 23. Shows in London, Manchester, and Amsterdam are now sold out. Tickets on sale now here and all dates are listed below with more to be confirmed in North America.

Tour Dates

1/20 - Eurosonic - Groningen

2/07- Rough Trade East - London

2/08 - Night & Day Cafe - Manchester SOLD OUT

2/09 - Foundry Studio - Sheffield

2/11 - Joiners - Southampton

2/12 - Exchange - Bristol

2/14 - Omeara - London SOLD OUT

2/17 - Jimmy's - Liverpool

2/18 - Think Thank - Newcastle

2/19 - King Tut's - Glasgow

2/21 - Hare & Hounds - Birmingham

2/24 - Róisín Dubh - Galway

2/25 - Dolan's - Limerick

3/01 - Ulster Sports Club - Belfast

3/02 - Cyprus Avenue - Cork

3/03 - The Academy - Dublin

3/04 - Spirit Store, - Dundalk

3/08 - Le POPUP du Label -Paris

3/09 - Trix Bar - Antwerp

3/10 - Paradiso (Upstairs) - Amsterdam SOLD OUT

3/11 - Privatclub, Berlin

3/14 - 3/18 - SXSW - Austin, TX

3/22 - Mercury Lounge - New York, NY

3/23 - The Middle East (Upstairs) - Boston, MA

Photo credit: Jim Fuller



