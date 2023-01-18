SOCCER MOMMY Shares NPR Tiny Desk & Announces Tour Dates

Soccer Mommy was meant to perform at NPR Music's Tiny Desk in March of 2020 around the release of her sophomore album, color theory.

With hers being the first Tiny Desk concert to be cancelled due to the impending pandemic, Soccer Mommy was asked to record the first-ever Tiny Desk (At Home) concert, with just her iPhone and an acoustic guitar. Now, almost 3 years later, Soccer Mommy makes her proper, in-studio Tiny Desk debut.

Additionally, Soccer Mommy has been announced as support for The National's upcoming North American and European tour dates. See below to find a show near you, including dates from Soccer Mommy's upcoming Australian tour, and get your tickets HERE.

Sometimes, Forever was named one of the best albums of 2023 but the likes of The New York Times, Pitchfork, Rolling Stone, NPR, Vulture, Associated Press, Billboard, Stereogum, The A.V. Club, FLOOD, Paste, Uproxx, and more, with "Shotgun" named one of the top songs of 2023 by The Los Angeles Times, Buzzfeed, NPR, Gorilla vs. Bear, Pitchfork, Consequence, Vulture, NYLON, Billboard and more.

Sometimes, Forever debuted on the Billboard charts, taking the #1 slot for Heatseakers, Top New Artist and Alternative New Artist, debuting in the Top 200, and many more. She performed on both The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel Live! In 2022, completed a largely sold-out international headline tour, and performed an intimate show at the GRAMMY Museum alongside a Q&A hosted by The Los Angeles Times' Mikael Wood.

Following the album release, Soccer Mommy has since hosted Roblox's most successful Listening Party to date with 10.8 million unique visitors, and she has also shared incredible alt-versions of "Shotgun" by Magdalena Bay, a slowed and reverbed edit, as well as a Simlish version, available now within The Sims 4 High School Years expansion pack. Soccer Mommy also collaborated with Brain Dead on a limited edition t-shirt, which can be purchased here.

Sometimes, Forever is Soccer Mommy's boldest and most aesthetically adventurous work yet, and it cements Sophie Allison's status as one of the most gifted songwriters making rock music right now.

The album sees Allison once again tapping into the turn-of-the-millenium sensibilities she's known for, as she advances her self-made sonic world beyond the present and into the future with experimental-minded production, an expanded moodboard of vintage touchstones, and some of her most sophisticated songwriting to date.

Inspired by the concept that neither sorrow nor happiness is permanent, Sometimes, Forever is a fresh peek into the mind of an artist who synthesizes everything - retro sounds, personal tumult, the relatable disorder of modern life - into original music that feels built to last a long time. Maybe even forever.

Watch the new concert here:

Tour Dates - Tickets Here

2/17/23 - Brisbane, QLD @ Triffid

2/18/23 - Melbourne, VIC @ Croxton Bandroom

2/19/23 - Launceston, TAS @ Mona Foma Festival

2/21/23 - Sydney, NSW @ Factory Theatre

2/22/23 - Adelaide, SA @ Lion Arts Factory

2/23/23 - Perth, WA @ Fat Controller

2/25/23 - Singapore, Singapore @ The Alex Blake Charlie Session

5/6/23 - Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

5/20/23 - Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre *

5/21/23 - Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre *

5/24/23 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem *

5/30/23 - Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre *

6/2/23 - Troutdale, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield *

6/3/23 - Troutdale, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield *

6/4/23 - Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Park *

6/5/23 - Burnaby, Canada - Festival Lawn at Deer Lake Park *

9/21/23 - Dublin, Ireland @ 3 Arena *

9/23/23 - Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena *

9/24/23 - Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro Arena *

9/26/23 - London, UK @ Alexandra Palace *

* supporting The National