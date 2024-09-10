SOCCER MOMMY Shares 'Driver' Single; Embarking Massive World Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Soccer Mommy, the musical project of beloved Nashville songwriter and musician Sophie Allison, recently announced her staggering new album Evergreen. She has highlighted the more organic production of this record with the breathtaking, acoustic-forward “Lost,” and “M,” and today she shares a new side of the record with “Driver.” A classic, catchy-as-hell Soccer Mommy rocker, “Driver” is a testament to Allison’s spaciness and indecision; it’s a cheeky song about someone who is willing to deal with those flaws, to love you in spite of them.

"’Driver’ is a love song that’s really about someone being there for you in spite of your shortcomings. It’s more light hearted than some of the other songs I’ve put out this year, using my distractedness as a bit of a punchline,” explains Allison.

Soccer Mommy also announces a massive, four-month North American, UK and European tour in support of Evergreen today. In addition to her forthcoming performance at NYC and DC’s All Things Go later this month, Soccer Mommy will bring the new album on the road from January through the end of May. Tickets go on-sale Friday at 10 am locally - see below to find a show near you, and get your tickets HERE.

The new single was teased over the past week with a “How’s My Driving?” hotline and bumper stickers mailed to fans, and today Soccer Mommy unveils a new “Driver” themed merch line with keychains, bumper stickers, and more. Plus, the announcement of a Soccer Mommy x Plushie Love collaboration, check out the retail store and the “Evergreen” plushie HERE.

Allison began her career as a teenager, sharing music on Bandcamp in near-demo form. Recent years have found her enjoying synthesizers and experimental production, thanks to endless studio resources newly at her fingertips. But when Allison wrote the songs for Evergreen, she knew they called for a different touch. Songwriting has always been Allison’s way to sort through life and ground herself, so – as she crafted this album in the wake of a profound and personal loss – it felt important to keep these songs raw and relatable, unvarnished and honest. By opting for more organic production and shining a spotlight on her songwriting, Allison did just that. The result is Evergreen, a sonic return to Soccer Mommy's roots, but recast on a cinematic scale with the help of acoustic guitars, lush strings and flutes. Nothing overindulgent, everything real.

Evergreen was made by Allison in Atlanta’s Maze Studios with producer Ben H. Allen III (Deerhunter, Animal Collective, Youth Lagoon, Belle and Sebastian), and will be released on October 25th via Loma Vista Recordings.

Tour Dates

9/13 - Nashville, TN - Musician’s Corner

9/28 - New York, NY - All Things Go Festival

9/29 - Washington, DC - All Things Go Festival

10/12 - Little Rock, AR - Hillcrest Harvest Fest

1/22 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse *

1/23 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel *

1/24 - Carrboro, NC - Cat’s Cradle *

1/25 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer *

1/27 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club *

1/30 - Brooklyn, NYC - Brooklyn Steel *

2/2 - Montreal, QC - Théâtre Beanfield ^

2/4 - Toronto, ON - The Concert Hall ^

2/5 - Detroit, MI - The Majestic Theatre ^

2/6 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall ^

2/8 - Louisville, KY - Headliners Music Hall ^

2/18 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn %

2/19 - New Orleans, LA - Tipitina’s %

2/20 - Dallas, TX - The Studio at The Factory %

2/21 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall %

2/22 - Austin, TX - Radio/East %

2/24 - Santa Fe, NM - Meow Wolf %

2/25 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre %

2/27 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern %

2/28 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore %

3/3 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox %

3/4 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre %

3/5 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom %

3/7 - Boise, ID - Treefort Music Hall %

3/8 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot %

3/10 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre %

3/12 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman %

3/13 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue %

3/14 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall %

3/15 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl %

4/26 - Lisbon, PT - Lisboa ao Vivo

4/27 - Madrid, ES - Sala Copernico

4/28 - Barcelona, ES - Sala Apolo 2

4/30 - Zurich, CH - Papiersaal

5/1 - Fribourg, CH - Fri-Son

5/2 - Milan, IT - Legend

5/3 - Munich, DE - Ampere

5/4 - Cologne, DE - Artheater

5/6 - Brighton, UK - Chalk

5/7 - Bristol, UK - SWX

5/8 - London, UK - Hackney Church

5/9 - Leeds, UK - Project House

5/11 - Dublin, IE - Vicar Street

5/13 - Glasgow, UK - SWG3 TV Studio

5/14 - Manchester, UK - New Century Hall

5/16 - Paris, FR - Le Trabendo

5/17 - Amsterdam, NL - London Calling Festival

5/20 - Hamburg, DE - Nochtspeicher

5/21 - Berlin, DE - Lido

5/22 - Warszawa, PL - Klub Hybrydy

* support from L’Rain

^ support from Tomberlin

% support from Hana Vu

Tracklist

01. Lost

02. M

03. Driver

04. Some Sunny Day

05. Changes

06. Abigail

07. Thinking of You

08. Dreaming of Falling

09. Salt In Wound

10. Anchor

11. Evergreen

Photo Credit: Anna Pollack

