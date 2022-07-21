SLANDER Announce the Thrive North American Tour

SLANDER's Derek Andersen and Scott Land are gearing up in a big way for the last quarter of 2022. Last week the pair announced their debut album Thrive will be released on September 22 on all platforms in partnership with SoundCloud's Repost Network.

Today, they are formally announcing the first phase of their major North American Thrive Tour with 14 cities kicking off September 10 in Phoenix. General on sale for all shows is July 29 at 10 am local time. For ticket information and tour news, follow here.

As one of the most in-demand electronic acts in music right now, SLANDER debuted their new live show this past weekend at the Long Beach Arena in Southern California where over 18,000 fans attended over two nights.

Phase 1 of the Thrive Tour will kick off in Phoenix at the Phoenix Raceway and then head out to major venues in Asheville, Birmingham, Hampton, VA, Buffalo, Montreal, Kalamazoo, St. Louis, Minneapolis, Sacramento and Salt Lake City, UT with a two-night engagement in Atlanta. Phase 1 dates follow below.

At their Thrive shows expect to be entranced. Brand-new production with space-scapes courtesy of long-time collaborator Roboto captivate while SLANDER perform their latest releases "Halfway Down" featuring talented U.K.-based vocalist Ashley Drake and "Walk On Water" featuring RØRY and Dylan Matthew, as well as brand new material that will appear on Thrive alongside selections from their deep catalogue.

Phase 1 dates of SLANDER's Thrive Tour

9/10 - Phoenix, Az - Phoenix Raceway

9/22 - Asheville, NC - ExploreAsheville.com Arena

9/23 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

9/24 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

9/29 - Birmingham, AL - Sloss Furnace

10/1 - Hampton, VA - Hampton Coliseum

10/6 - Buffalo, NY - Buffalo Riverworks

10/7 - Montreal, QC - Olympic Stadium

10/15 - Kalamazoo, MI - Wings Event Center

10/20 - St. Louis, MI - The Factory

10/22 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

10/29 - Sacramento, CA - Memorial Auditorium

11/11 - Salt Lake City, UT - Great Saltair

11/16 - Kansas City, UT - Arvest Bank Theater at Midland

11/17 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion