SILENT SKIES Release New Album 'Dormant'

Alongside the album release the international ambient collaboration unveils a focus track, entitled “Reset”.

By: Sep. 05, 2023

Swedish-American atmospheric melancholic pop duo SILENT SKIES have released their highly anticipated new full-length, Dormant via Napalm Records. Alongside the album release the international ambient collaboration unveils a focus track, entitled “Reset”.

Diving deep into philosophical and existential themes through their poetic, reflective lyrics and tender piano melodies, with “Reset” SILENT SKIES presents yet another heart-wrenching and beautiful original composition. The single is accompanied by a music video, directed by the international joint team of Patric Ullaeus and Paul Moore, which offers an evocative visual rendition of the song's central themes.

SILENT SKIES add:

“Our third single, 'Reset,' from the album Dormant, explores issues of identity and inner spirit. Many of us struggle with feelings of dissatisfaction, a lack of inner peace, and pressure to meet societal expectations. The journey of self-actualization is difficult, and both external and internal forces work against us.

Each day presents new obstacles as we strive for serenity and purpose. 'Reset' serves as an introspective examination, a candid and unfiltered reflection of our deepest existential worries, and, most importantly, an invocation to rediscover, revitalize, and reconnect with our true selves.”

Continuing on the atmospheric path of Scandinavian melancholy charted on their previous full-lengths, Nectar (2022) and Satellites (2020), Dormant, the new brainchild of Englund and Shankar, features stunning piano melodies, atmospheric keyboards, lush and expansive soundscapes, and hauntingly beautiful and intense vocals.

SILENT SKIES’ third offering is melancholic and calming, yet effervescent and incandescent, expanding the duo’s sonic universe in every direction - it is the result of brave sonic experimentation married to the tastefully artistic aesthetic that defines the group.

Throughout the varied peaks and valleys of their compositions, it is their powers of expression, and reflection on the human experience - in their own words, “conversations with life, about life” - that give their music the power to speak to a vast array of lived experiences, and reach people with diverse tastes, as long as they are interested in appreciating art as a reflection of life itself.




