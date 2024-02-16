SASHA ALEX SLOAN Unveils New Single 'Highlights'

Today, Sasha Alex Sloan unveils intimate truths and heartbreaking revelations in her new single, "Highlights," which skillfully depicts the corkscrew of love's brilliant highlights and crushing disappointments.

The earnest track marks the Nashville-based artist's first release since her critically acclaimed 2022 album, I Blame The World. Crafted in collaboration with Jimmy Robbins — celebrated for his work with Marren Morris and Thomas Rhett — "Highlights" was born out of their creative synergy.

"Jimmy started playing this guitar riff and I was like, ‘Do you have time to write another one because I really love that…' Luckily, he did and ‘Highlights' poured out," Sloan explains. Reflecting on the genesis of the song, she adds, “This is a song I've been trying to write for a long time. Writing it was a cathartic experience and it makes me emotional every time I listen to it.”

Known for emotionally rich songwriting and potent melodies, Sloan returns more confident than ever with "Highlights,” which is an exciting step for the independent artist and reveals a side of introspection and vulnerability that is tangible with every listen. While her songwriting remains potent, it's clear that Sloan continues to dive deeper with each album, unearthing her own voice, free from external opinion and with full creative control. Showcasing a more stripped-down soundscape, “Highlights” is a call-back to the music she used to make when it was just for her.

Sasha Sloan released her critically acclaimed sad girl EP when she was just 22 years old. She's since released 2 other albums and 3 EPs — garnering over 5 billion global streams, praise from The New York Times, Rolling Stone, SPIN, UPROXX, and more, and landed performances on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Photo Credit: Slater Goodson