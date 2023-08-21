SAM GARRETT Debuts New Album 'Forward to Zion'

Sam was inspired by the album ‘Back to the Roots’ by Paul Izak.

By: Aug. 21, 2023

Beautiful Emergence Records has announced the release of Sam Garrett’s new album "Forward to Zion."

During the pandemic Sam connected to Rastafari wisdom and livity, a connection that has always had a deep place in Sam’s heart. Whilst in lockdown Sam started to feel a pull towards the teachings and example of Haile Selassie and the spirit of Rastafari, which gave solace and comfort during these difficult times. 

Songs started to come through and an album was taking shape inspired by a call for deeper introspection and unity in a time of separation and division.

Sam was inspired by the album ‘Back to the Roots’ by Paul Izak and so after reconnecting online, Sam made his way to Oahu to record the forthcoming ‘Forward to Zion’ album which is set for release in 2023. Sam is currently on the road sharing his heart songs, love and wisdom with the world.

Sam Garrett is an English Singer-songwriter whose music highlights his spiritual journey exploring Eastern Philosophy, Meditation, Yoga and Rastafari Wisdom. Lyrically soulful and devotionally talented, Sam’s music uplifts enlivens and inspires the hearts and souls of people all over the world.

With a skillful combination of vocals and guitar, he lifts the mood with reggae riffs such as ‘Viva La Revolution’ and soothes our busy minds with the soft tones of ‘Higher Than the Mountains,’ offering a unique journey and depth that is rare to experience. Sam is currently on a 29-stop tour across Europe in support of Forward to Zion. His songs have reached #1 on the iTunes/Apple Music charts 64 times in 32 countries, for a total of 1,727 days.  



