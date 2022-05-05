Ryan Levine Shares 'Weather' Featuring Country Artist Leslie Stevens

Today, Los Angeles singer-songwriter Ryan LeVine shares his new single "Weather," featuring country artist Leslie Stevens via BMG. The single follows his 2021 debut EP, Good Things To Remember which Glide Magazine said: "brings a tenaciously soulful approach to folks and root music."

"I wrote 'Weather' when I was single, reflecting on past relationships and thinking about how I could be/do better when I found the next one," says LeVine about the heartfelt track. "In my twenties, it felt difficult not to conflate individual emotions with those related to my partner and the relationship, everything felt personal and connected.

As I've gotten a little older, I understand that we can be going through difficult moments that have nothing to do with one another, and that we need to hold space for each other during those times (this extends beyond the boundaries of romantic relationships as well). Sometimes holding space means giving space, and remaining supportive at a distance. That's not always easy, but I think I've gotten a lot better at it."

LeVine will be releasing a series of live videos in the coming weeks that will include reimagined versions of songs from Good Things To Remember and "Weather" which will feature Leslie Stevens.

After seven years and two major label deals as the lead singer of alternative band Wildling, Ryan LeVine seems to have finally found his voice, alone.

At the end of 2018, LeVine's life cracked down the center as both his personal and professional relationships came crashing to the ground, leaving him alone and unsure of how to proceed. Instead of forcing movement without any clear direction, LeVine chose to sit still, to stay with the uncertainty, and begin to process the tsunami of loss and confusion he was feeling.

The resulting work from this time spent in idle introspection is his debut EP Good Things To Remember, which sees LeVine stepping confidently into his prime as a songwriter.

Listen to the new single here: