Ryan Hamilton & The Harlequin Ghosts Release New Track

Upcoming album 'Nowhere To Go But Everywhere' out September 18.

Ryan Hamilton & The Harlequin Ghosts have just released another track off their upcoming album 'Nowhere To Go But Everywhere' out on September 18th via Wicked Cool Records.

Ryan says, "I'm super proud of the concept of this song. Flipping all those classic songs on their heads. Plus, I got to sing it with my friend Kay."

Album pre-orders: https://orcd.co/nowheretogobuteverywhere.

The follow up to 2019's 'This Is The Sound' (which won an Independent Music Award for 'Best Indie Album'), 'Nowhere To Go But Everywhere' was written by Ryan during a long road trip across the USA with his dog Peaches, while coming to terms with his recent divorce.

He filmed the trek, which resulted in 'Communique'-- an inspiring and deeply personal mini-documentary, part one of which debuted this week on Glide Magazine. Check back on the site each week for new episodes, all leading up to the release of 'Nowhere To Go But Everywhere.'

Ryan describes the upcoming album as, "a group of songs about heartbreak, and finding yourself."

A transatlantic collaboration, Ryan hails from Austin, Texas, while his backing band The Harlequin Ghosts are based in the U.K.

