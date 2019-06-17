Ryan Daniel's Chart Topping Single TOO COUNTRY FOR YOU Hits Radio Airwaves Today

National Touring Country Music Artist Ryan Daniel's new single, "Too Country For You" will begin playing on country music radio stations across the country today. The single climbed industry charts to top 20 in downloads and streams alongside new singles by well-known country artists such as Thomas Rhett, Brett Young and Keith Urban.

Daniel's "Too Country For You," from his recent album "Back for More" is an upbeat summer tune that relates to southern gentlemen who are overseen by women who are more interested in modern-day men who are lacking southern charm. Daniel's response to this is clear in the chorus with, "That ain't the way my momma raised me. I'm a little too country for you."

"We knew as soon as we heard Ryan's new single that it was going to be a success," said Al Brock of Spin Doctors Music Group. "I've been in the radio industry for over 40 years and have never seen an up and coming Indie artist like Ryan climb the charts like this."

Daniel's music career began while serving as a member of the United States Air Force for over nine years as an AMMO troop and selected to join the elite musical touring group, "Tops in Blue." Daniel toured 20 different countries entertaining an estimated 250,000 troops and civilians alike.

Check out the official video here:

Ryan Daniel has served as a member of the United States Air Force for over nine years, where he was an AMMO troop. During this time, he was also selected to join the elite musical touring group "Tops in Blue." Daniel toured 20 countries, entertaining an estimated 250,000 troops and civilians alike. During this tour, he met his producer, Barry Best. Together they created Daniel's debut album "Love, Life and Memories."

In 2013, he toured under the sponsorship of Air Force Entertainment, where he spent the holidays performing for the troops overseas. Daniel is now in his fourth year of an endorsement deal with Westone Audio and is sponsored by Pursuit Electronics, Dirty South Outdoors Apparel, and Stringer Creative.

Daniel has been inducted into The Indie Music Hall of Fame and has won numerous awards including "Album of the Year" for "Back for More" (2019), "Best Contemporary Country Artist" (2019), "Best Contemporary Country Song" for "Bring On The Night" (2019), "Best Contemporary Country Songwriter" alongside producer, Barry Best (2019), "Best Country Song" for "Like America" in the Radio Music Awards (2018), "Country Artist of the Year" and "Country Song of the Year" for "Like America" (2018), "Best Country Contemporary Video" for "Feel Good Feelin'" (2017), "Best Country Artist" (2016), "Album of the Year" for "Love, Life and Memories" (2014) and "Country Song of the Year" for "Love Lives On" (2014) written by Billy Currington. Ryan also won the U.S. Air Force 2018 Veteran In Blue Award, and was nominated for the 2017 Radio Music Award for "Feel Good Feelin." Daniel's first album's debut single, "A Silent Movie," tiered number one on the Top 5 at 5 on WKML. The International Association of Independent Recording Artists (IAIRA) music charts also recognized "Honky Tonk Holiday" and "Unknown Soldier," as they were certified #1 and #3. Daniel has also won Country Music Artist of the Year at the Carolina Music Awards (2012). Daniel's debut video "Feel Good Feelin'" has been aired on CMT, Heartland, and Country Fix.

For more information visit his website: www.ryandanielmusic.com .





