Ryan Beatty to Release New Album DREAMING OF DAVID

Dreaming of David, the highly anticipated second album from rising vocalist and songwriter Ryan Beatty, is officially slated for release on January 31.

"Making this album felt like moulding clay-malleable, slow and meticulous-it taught me perseverance, patience and to listen to the world around me," Beatty says.

The album, which features singles "Casino," "Dark Circles" and "Patchwork," is Beatty's first new body of work since his widely acclaimed 2018 debut album Boy in Jeans.

Ryan Beatty is a 23-year-old vocalist, songwriter and producer born and raised in Southern California, and now based in Los Angeles. In July 2018, Beatty released Boy in Jeans to widespread critical acclaim from The Fader, Paper Magazine, Vice, Highsnobiety, Document Journal and many more with accompanying videos for "Haircut," "Powerslide," "Camo" and "Bruise." Beatty has worked with Tyler, the Creator on his critically acclaimed album Igor as well as his Grinch soundtrack. He also made contributions to Brockhampton's Ginger and Kevin Abstract's Arizona Baby in addition to appearing on Brockhampton's Saturation II and III.





