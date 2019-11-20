Ryan Beatty Reveals New Music Video for 'Patchwork'

Rising vocalist and songwriter Ryan Beatty reveals the music video for his latest track, "Patchwork." The video was shot in Downtown Los Angeles and was directed by Jason Lester (Vivian Girls, Beach Slang, Slothrust) with Happy Place Inc.

"The video represents longing for something out of your control, and the idea of "life imitates art". Also - always wanted to see someone pole dance to a song of mine. shoutout onyx," says Beatty.

"Patchwork" follows Beatty's "Dark Circles," which was released alongside a Noah Dillon directed video in addition to a moving live performance video earlier this month.

These new tracks mark a new era of music for Beatty, the first releases since his widely acclaimed debut album Boy in Jeans.

Ryan Beatty is a 23-year-old vocalist, songwriter and producer born and raised in Southern California, and now based in Los Angeles. In July 2018, Beatty released Boy in Jeans to widespread critical acclaim from The Fader, Paper Magazine, Vice, Highsnobiety, Document Journal and many more with accompanying videos for "Haircut," "Powerslide," "Camo" and "Bruise." Beatty has worked with Tyler, the Creator on his critically acclaimed album Igor as well as his Grinch soundtrack. He also made contributions to Brockhampton's Ginger and Kevin Abstract's Arizona Baby in addition to appearing on Brockhampton's Saturation II and III.

Listen to "Patchwork" here:





Related Articles View More Music Stories