Rêve Releases Debut Album 'Saturn Return'

Discover the latest release from RÊVE, featuring captivating tracks and mesmerizing vocals.

By: Oct. 20, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: Eddie Redmayne Reflects on Why the London Cast Recording of CABARET Is Like One Photo 1 Interview: Eddie Redmayne Reflects on Why the London Cast Recording of CABARET Is Like One You've Never Heard
Cher Debuts First Christmas Album With Darlene Love, Stevie Wonder, Michael Bublé & More Photo 2 Cher Debuts Christmas Album With Darlene Love, Stevie Wonder & More
Music Review: Singer Sings A Sexy, Slinky, Slithery Single With Natalie Douglas' New Relea Photo 3 Natalie Douglas Fans Can TRUST Her New Single To Entertain
Video: Madonna Performs 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' From EVITA on New Tour Photo 4 Video: Madonna Performs 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' From EVITA on New Tour

Rêve Releases Debut Album 'Saturn Return'

Dance-pop multi-platinum singer-songwriter, Rêve shares her highly anticipated debut album, Saturn Return, out now via Astralwerks. You can listen to the album here.

The full-length album features 13 lyrically driven songs that provide listeners equal parts emotional catharsis and crystalline pop confection while paying tribute to dance music, past, present, and future. The lead track for Saturn Return will be “Ex Ex Ex (Whoops)." In addition, the title track for the album is “Saturn Return."

Saturn Return is produced by pop architects Banx & Ranx (Dua Lipa, Little Mix) and Grammy-nominated producer Carl Ryden (Kylie Minogue). When working with Banx & Ranx and Carl Ryden, Rêve says that she established a trust in every session that allowed her to meld songwriting and sound in such a way that the music just began to flow. 

To Rêve, Saturn Return is a time capsule; a personal look into Rêve's diary throughout her personal metamorphosis while simultaneously paying tribute to her first great love: dance music and her hometown, Montréal.

“The album was carefully crafted to make listeners feel sexy, vulnerable, empowered, euphoric, and free. My goal was to create a sonic dimension where everyone has a space to feel safe to experience and celebrate the full range of human emotion,” Rêve shares.

“I'm known for my dance vibes, which you're getting plenty of with Saturn Return, but I also wanted people to see a more emotional and vulnerable side from me – because spilling my guts is my favorite thing to do.”

When diving into the album and its concept, Rêve attributed it to her 20s. “Your 20s are a time to make mistakes, find yourself, and experience all life has to offer. These transformative years in one's life culminate with a major astrological event, the Saturn Return,” She says, “Saturn takes between 27-29 years to move through all the signs of the zodiac, and its return can often be tumultuous.”

About Rêve:

Montréal-born, Toronto-based artist Rêve has flourished and cemented herself as one of this generation's most promising dance-pop singer-songwriters. Rêve's intentions with her music are to create the soundscape that lives in her mind: playful, pop, and R&B-influenced dance music that draws its inspirations from the heydays of 90s sophisticated Euro sound.

Since making her label debut in 2021, Rêve has amassed over 143 million combined global streams across an already bustling repertoire of hits. These include her debut track “Still Dancing” to the irresistible “SKIN 2 SKIN”, the flirtatious “Tongue”, and the #1 US Dance radio hit with “Whitney” which will be featured on Just Dance 2024. Rêve is heading onto big things as she gears up for an eventful 2024 to spearhead her further into stardom. 

Photo credit to Garrett Naccarato



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Burn The Jukebox Tackles Intrusive Thoughts In Relatable Single “Not Me Being Crazy& Photo
Burn The Jukebox Tackles Intrusive Thoughts In Relatable Single “Not Me Being Crazy”

Renowned teen outfit Burn the Jukebox gears up to reveal their brutally honest and highly relatable track 'Not Me Being Crazy' on all streaming platforms. A powerful and thought-provoking anthem, 'Not Me Being Crazy' dives deep into the profound impact of intrusive thoughts, particularly on those battling conditions like OCD.

2
Party Pupils Teams Up With MAX, Bbno$ And MILLI For Girlfriend Photo
Party Pupils Teams Up With MAX, Bbno$ And MILLI For 'Girlfriend'

“Girlfriend” is the first single to be released as part of Party Pupils new deal with Easier Said. Founded in 2022 by longtime A&R executive and NYC dance music fixture Dominique Keegan, Easier Said is a modern rhythmic and dance label curating a culture beyond traditional dance records and into Afrobeats, Indie R&B and DJ led projects.

3
Atarashii Gakko! Release New Song Tokyo Calling Photo
Atarashii Gakko! Release New Song 'Tokyo Calling'

Directed by Pennacky, the music video depicts the four-piece in a gigantic form, on a mission to rescue Tokyo citizens from the negativity of monotony. Despite the panic throughout the city as they harness Genki energy to save their peers, ATARASHII GAKKO! ultimately prevails and leads people from all walks of life to a high-energy gathering.

4
Roc Nation Viral Band Infinity Song Drop Metamorphosis EP Photo
Roc Nation Viral Band Infinity Song Drop 'Metamorphosis' EP

The project was written and produced by Infinity Song, with the exception of their fan-favorite cover of Fleetwood Mac's iconic song “Dreams”. The seven tracks on the ‘Metamorphosis' EP showcase the siblings' growth and expansive talents as songwriters, arrangers, producers, and musicians.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art' Video
Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance Video
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING
Ticket Central DAPHNE
& JULIET
MELISSA ETHERIDGE: MY WINDOW