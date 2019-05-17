Rvby My Dear Exclusively Streams Debut Album WAITING via Substream Magazine

Brooklyn-based Aussie, RVBY MY DEAR, is exclusively streaming her debut full-length album, Waiting, via Substream Magazine, today! Give it a spin here!

Waiting is out now via Villainy Records, on all streaming services including Spotify and Apple Music. The 9-track album will include singles "Draw," "10:17," "Try," and more. Physical versions are now available for purchase here!



"In 2015, I spent about 6 months waiting for a visa renewal which was fraught with complications, during which time a lot of the lyrical content of the record was written as little fragments that I combined with music later. The album title "Waiting" derives from the weeks and months I spent waiting for my life to begin again, as I wasn't able to work or gig or do anything productive while the visa case was pending. It's not a concept album, but a lot of the lyrics reference circles, cycles, mazes, repetition. I felt stuck between wanting to please collaborators/old band members and assert my own voice; and getting my life on track while waiting for permission by this huge force to do so," shares Gabbi Coenen, a.k.a. RUBY MY DEAR.

RVBY MY DEAR is the art-pop project of Gabbi Coenen, a singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist originally from Perth, Western Australia, now based in Brooklyn NY. A formally trained pianist from the age of 4, Coenen formed RVBY MY DEAR as an outlet for her songwriting in late 2012, after moving to New York to attend The New School's jazz voice program. The band's previous EP and singles have been featured on and heralded by tastemakers such as Happy Mag, The Deli Magazine, The AU Review, IMPOSE, The Revue, and more.

RVBY MY DEAR's sound is influenced by 90's British acts such as Portishead and Massive Attack, the orchestral balladry of Bjork and Fiona Apple, as well as the modern beat-driven sounds of Daughter, Beach House, James Blake, and Radiohead. The band features lush synth and guitar harmonies, propulsive electronic-inspired beats, and Coenen's floating moody vocals. Their songs often follow a gradual crescendo, navigating the typical verse/chorus pop structure in new ways, and span genres from calm introspective ballads to aggressive guitar-heavy breakbeats and hook-laden pop anthems. Coenen's music explores the space between quiet melancholy and simmering rage, with a cinematic sheen.



Waiting is out now. For more information, please visit: https://www.rvbymydear.com/.

Upcoming Show(s):

May 23 - New York, NY @ Bowery Electric

June 18 - Providence, RI @ Dusk

June 19 - Asbury Park, NJ @ The Saint

June 20 - Baltimore, MD @ The Undercroft

July 09 - Seattle, WA @ Lofi

July 10 - Portland, OR @ White Owl Social Club

July 12 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hotel Café (2nd Stage)

July 13 - Oakland, CA @ Oakland.Secret

Aug 02 - Boston, MA @ Cloud Club





