Russell Dickerson Releases New Single 'Bones'

Multi-platinum selling artist Russell Dickerson has released his new single, “Bones,” a heartfelt love song that echoes his unwavering love and dedication to his wife. Written by Dickerson, Chase McGill, Chris LaCorte and Parker Welling, the song seamlessly blends soul-mate symphonies with epic country devotion, delivering an uplifting and dance-worthy hit. He’ll debut the new track Monday (7/15) on GMA3, which follows Wednesday morning’s performance on Good Morning America of his recently released infectious anthem “Good Day To Have a Good Day.” Watch the good-time vibes performance HERE.



“I haven’t felt this way about a song since my first single ‘Yours,’” says Dickerson about “Bones.” “When my wife and I first got together I was a gamble but she bet her life on me so this song is my promise of forever to her.”



Catch Dickerson on the road this summer with shows across the country at fairs & festivals, including Sam Hunt’s Locked Up Tour 2024 and will close the season headlining his “Good Day To Have A Great Tour” launching the tour in Belfast, Northern Ireland on Aug. 23rd and continue the tour through the next month, hitting a total of 7 cities across Europe. Tickets are available to purchase HERE.



Russell Dickerson is known for his electrifying performances and "unstoppable energy fans can’t get enough of” (E! News). After bursting onto the scene, the Tennessee native quickly stood out from the pack as he released four consecutive career-starting singles that reached No. One on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. Since then, Dickerson has earned platinum or better status on singles including “Yours" (3X Platinum), "Blue Tacoma” (2X Platinum), "Every Little Thing" (Platinum), "Love You Like I Used To" (Platinum), and “She Likes It” ft. Jake Scott (2X Platinum). Just last year, he clocked his fifth No. One with “God Gave Me A Girl.” This year, he released "Good Day To Have A Great Day," a testament to his upbeat perspective on life, advocating the celebration of every day. For more information, visit HERE.

Comments