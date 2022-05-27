Russ Millions Releases New Single 'Baba (Toma Tussi)'

Multi-platinum, Ivor Novello-nominated rapper Russ Millions continues his winning streak with new track 'BABA (TOMA TUSSI)'.

The critically acclaimed rapper is currently having a moment with a steady stream of high-profile releases dropping over the last few months to rapturous reception. Alongside recent releases including 'Backseat', '6am In Dubai' and 'Reggae & Calypso', Russ recently featured alongside Loski on the huge drill remix of Cat Burn's smash hit 'Go'.

New single 'BABA (TOMA TUSSI)' sees Russ Millions on top lyrical form once again, with his unparalleled wordplay abilities taking center stage. The single is accompanied by an official video directed by Jay Papworth.

In the last few years, Russ Millions has soared from underground rapper to a chart-dominating, platinum-selling household name. Hailed as one of the leading authorities in the booming UK drill scene, Russ is perhaps best known for being the first ever drill artist to reach #1 in the UK Official Charts with his Ivor-Novello nominated hit 'Body' alongside Tion Wayne which has amassed over 1 billion streams to date and became the #1 Track by a UK Artist on TikTok in 2021.

On top of breaking chart records, Russ has brought his energetic live show to arenas and festivals around the country, including a mainstage performance at Reading Festival, where he also joined Stormzy on his headline set, and an appearance with Drake and Davido at the 02 Arena.As a pioneer of the Crashment sound, Russ has garnered critical plaudits from the likes of The Guardian, Notion, Clash, The Line of Best Fit, GRM and many more.

Russ Millions' new single 'BABA (TOMA TUSSI)' is out now and looks set to become a solid fixture in the charts.

Watch the new music vidoe here: