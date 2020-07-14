Rumer Debuts Deep Summer In The Deep South Video and Announces Final IG Track

Award-winning British vocalist, RUMER has debuted the video for "Deep Summer In The Deep South" from Nashville Tears, her upcoming fifth album which has already earned rave reviews ahead of its August 14 release on Cooking Vinyl. Pre-order Nashville Tears now to receive "Deep Summer" and all previously released album tracks instantly, with "That's That," arriving on Friday.

The new video is a hazy meander through a sweltering summer day in Georgia where Rumer has lived for several years. Languid lyrics like, "it's too hot to put your clothes on, it's too hot to eat, Mama says you're all skin and lazy bones," belie how quickly "Deep Summer in the Deep South" came to life at Nashville's Starstruck Studios. "This was the last song recorded, in the very last minutes, on our very last day in the studio," says Rumer.

The list of Nashville Tears advance tracks include "Bristlecone Pine," "The Song Remembers When," hit UK single "Hard Times For Lovers," "The Fate of Fireflies," "June It's Gonna Happen," "Deep Summer In The Deep South," and "That's That" (on 7/16); all can be heard on Spotify as an extended album preview.

Rumer's 2010 Seasons of My Soul was one of the top-charting debuts of the 2010's. Certified platinum (UK & Ireland), it earned her a MOJO Award for Best Breakthrough Act and kicked off a career of praise for Rumer's own songwriting and her "ear" for the songwriting genius of others.

Long enamoured with the storytelling of country music, Rumer's passion for musical discovery led her to Nashville Songwriters Hall of Famer Hugh Prestwood's work while living in the American South, away from the international spotlight. Now, those who previously revelled in Rumer's This Girl's in Love (Bacharach & Hal David) and Boys Don't Cry (songs by male songwriters of the '70s) will once again benefit from her exquisite taste on Nashville Tears.

